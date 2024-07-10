Luis Severino heads to the mound for the New York Mets as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction and pick.

Nationals-Mets Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Luis Severino

Patrick Corbin (1-8) with a 5.49 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP

Last Start: Corbin went five innings in his last start, giving up six hits and two walks. He would surrender three runs in a no-decision to the Cardinals, as the Nationals fell in extra innings.

2024 Road Splits: Corbin has made ten road starts this year, going 1-5 with a 5.37 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of .323 on the road.

Luis Severino (5-3) with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Severino went six innings last time out, giving up nine hits, two walks, and three home runs. He would surrender seven runs in a loss to the Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Severino has made nine home starts this year, going 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA and a .225 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +166

New York Mets: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN/SNY

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. CJ Abrams leads the way. He is hitting .279 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. Abrams has 14 home runs and 46 RBIS this year. He has also stolen 14 bases and scored 56 times. Meanwhile. Luis Garcia has hit .274 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 44 RBIs on the year while scoring 30 times and stealing 12 bases. Rounding out the top bats of nthe year is Jesse Winker. He is hitting .268 on the year with a .382 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 41 RBIS while scoring 46 times on the year.

Luis Garcia has also been hitting well in nthe last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .545 on-base percentage. Garcia has three home runs and eight RBIs while scoring five times. James Wood has also been solid. He is hitting .280 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the hot bats is Jesse Winker. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week.

Current Nationals have 31 career at-bats against Luis Severio. They have hit .226 against Jim, but do not have an extra-base hit or an RBI. Jesse Winkey has been the best, going two for three. Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz is two for six in his experience against Severino.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Nimmo has led the way this uyear. He is hitting .252 on the year with a .369 on-base percentage. He has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, and 55 RBIs. Nimmo has also stolen eight bases and scored 56 times. Pete Alonso is also slugging well. He is hitting .240 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and 49 runs scored. Francisco Lindor rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .248 this year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Lindo has also stolen 16 bases and scored 59 times.

Lindor has also been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .259 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored five times. Brandon Nimmo is also hot right now. He is hitting .320 in the last week with a .393 on-base percentage. Nimmo has a home run, five RBIs, three stolen bases, and three runs scored in the last week.

The Mets have plenty of experience against Patrick Corbin. They have 221 career at-bats, hitting .312 with a .365 on-base percentage. Pete Alonso has hit Corbin hard. He is 15-46 with three doubles, five home runs, nine RBIs and ten walks. Francisco Lindor also has solid numbers against Corbine. He is 13-41 with two doubles, three home runs, and four RBIs. Brandon Nimmo is 11-40 with a home run and an RBI as well.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Patrick Corbin has consistently pitched poorly for the Nationals since their World Series win in 2019. He has struggled on the road, and when facing the Mets, he has been hit hard. Earlier this year, he was tagged for six runs and three home runs in a loss to the Mets. Last year, he gave up 14 runs in just 15.2 innings of work over three games. The Mets are hitting well right now, so expect another struggle for Corbin.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+106)