It is a battle of the bottom two teams in the NL East as the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Nationals come into the game after taking two of three over the Rockies. They have now won five of their last six games while scoring a lot of runs in the process. In the last six games, the Nationals have scored 38 runs, well above their season-long pace. The Nationals now sit at 43-59 on the season and are 22 games back of the Braves. They are also 12 games out of the Wild Card race and sit second to last in the National League. This will most likely lead to the Nationals selling at the deadline.

The Mets are coming off a loss to the Yankees last night. Jose Quintana gave up three runs in the first four innings as the Mets could only score one. The Mets are a disappointing 47-54 on the season and are 17.5 games back of the Braves in the division. They also sit 7.5 games back of the Reds for the last wild card spot, with the Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs, and Padres all in between them and the Reds. With that, it seems the Mets will also be selling at the deadline, admitting defeat on the season.

Here are the Nationals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-108)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-111)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mets

TV: MASN/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV/ESPN+

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals come into the game hot. They have won five of their last six and six of their last ten. The offense has scored on a more regular basis as of late, but overall, they have struggled to score. They are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, sixth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Lane Thomas could be on the trading block, and he is hitting .293 on the year. That is good for 13th in the majors. This month he is hitting just .261, but he does have 11 RBIs with the help of two home runs and five doubles. Thomas has also scored 13 runs this month with the help of five stolen bases.

Driving in a bunch of runs as of late in Jeimer Candelario. Candelario has six home runs on the month which has led to 14 RBIs. He has also hit three doubles and has an OBP of .329 on the month. That has led to him scoring 15 runs this month, including runs in six of the last seven games. Candelario has scored or driven a run in over half of the games this month.

Meanwhile, both Dominic Smith and CJ Abrams have driven in five runs each in the last week. Smith has ten RBIs on the month while hitting two home runs and four doubles. He is hitting .277 on the month with a .347 on-base percentage. This has also led to eight runs scored in the month. Abrams has scored in five of the last six games. he has scored 20 times this month while driving in eight runs. He is hitting great, hitting .338 on the month with a .386 OBP. Abrams also has two doubles and two triples on the month while stealing 11 bases this month.

Josiah Gray is on the mound today and he is 7-8 on the season with a 3.45 ERA. Last time out he went seven innings and gave up just one run. This month has not gone very well for Gray. This month he has pitched 17 innings and given up ten runs, eight of them earned. He also has given up three home runs this month as well. If Gray can do the same in the game against the Giants, the Nationals will be in a good spot.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets' disappointment this year starts with their offense. They are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. While losing three of the last four, they have seen some of those offensive struggles. In two of the games, they scored just one run. Pete Alonso has been hitting better as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .391 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. That has led to him driving six runs in the last week. Still, this month he is hitting just .209. He does have three doubles, a triple, and four home runs. That has led to 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Jeff McNeil has also been driving in a chunk of runs as of late. He has five RBIs in the last four games. Still, he has just ten RBIs on the month without a home run or triple. He does have five doubles but he is hitting just .208 on the month. Like McNeil, Brandon Nimmo is also struggling. He is hitting just .167 on the month with four home runs and eight RBIs. He has scored 13 times this month, but his struggles at the plate have been a major issue for the Mets.

On the mound, today for the Mets will be Kodai Senga. Senga is 7-5 on the season with a 3.27 ERA. Senga has been solid in his three starts this month. He has pitched 17.1 innings this month, giving up five runs, with only four being earned. That gives him a 2.08 ERA on the month. Two of the run came from solo home runs, which has been an issue for him at times this year. Still, against a Nationals offense that does not have a lot of pop, that should not be an issue today.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Today, while Josiah Gray has been good, Kodai Senga has been better. Senga has been pitching well for a while. The Mets' offense has been bad as of late, and the Nationals have been better. Still, with Senga on the mound, the right move is to back the Mets.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-111)