Coming in off a win in game one, the New York Mets host the Washington Nationals. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Last night the two starting pitchers pitched well. Josiah Gray went six innings and allowed just one hit without a run. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga gave up two hits, and a sacrifice fly to Keibert Ruiz in six innings. The game was tight throughout with neither offense hitting well, but then in the eighth inning, the Mets got something going. After Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil singles, Daniel Vogelbach hit a single to tie the game. Then, after a lengthy rain delay, Mark Canha drove in the go-ahead run. David Robertson normally would have entered to close out the game, but instead, it was Brooks Raley. Then after the game, Robertson was traded to the Marlins.

This may be a sign that the Mets are waving the white flag on the season. They are 48-54 on the season, 17 games behind the Braves, and also seven games out of a wild card spot.

Here are the Nationals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-125)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-1046

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mets

TV: MASN2/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals offense has been rolling. They had scored 38 runs in six games, and have been looking good. That ended last night as they only scored one and struggled to hit. They are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, sixth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Lane Thomas could be on the trading block. He leads the team in batting average and RBIs on the year. He is hitting .290 on the year. That is good for 14th in the majors. This month he is hitting just .250, but he does have 11 RBIs with the help of two home runs and five doubles. Thomas has also scored 13 runs this month with the help of five stolen bases.

Another trade target for teams could be Jeimer Candelario. Candelario has six home runs on the month which has led to 14 RBIs. He has also hit three doubles and has an OBP of .329 on the month. That has led to him scoring 15 runs this month, including runs in six of the last eight games. Still, he is hitting just .212 on the month with a .316 on-base percentage. Candelario will need to be making more consistent contact for a new team if traded.

It was Keibert Ruiz who drove in the lone run last night. He is hitting .297 on the month with nine RBIs and two home runs. He has not nailed a long ball since July 17th though, as the Nationals have struggled in that department. Meanwhile, both Dominic Smith and CJ Abrams have driven in five runs each in the last week. Smith has ten RBIs on the month while hitting two home runs and four doubles. Abrams has scored in six of the last seven games. He has scored 21 times this month while driving in eight runs. He is hitting great, hitting .337 on the month with a .398 OBP. Abrams also has four doubles and two triples on the month while stealing 12 bases this month.

It will be MacKenzie Gore taking his 6-7 record to the mound today. On the season, Gore has a 4.37 ERA. That is higher this month though, sitting at 7.04. In his first start of the month, he went 2.2 innings and gave up seven runs. He also gave up five runs in a start against the Cubs. Still, last time out he went five innings and gave up just four hits without a run against the Giants.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets season looks like it will end in disappointment. They are 19th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Pete Alonso leads the team in home runs and RBIs. His 28 home runs on the year make him tied for third in the majors, while his 68 RBIs make him tied for 12th. Alonso has been hitting better as of late. He had another hit last night and scored a run. In the last week, he is hitting over .350 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. That has led to him driving six runs in the last week. Still, this month he is hitting just .209. For the month he is hitting just .214 though, with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

Jeff McNeil has also been driving in a chunk of runs as of late, and he also added a run scored last night. He has five RBIs in the last five games. Still, he has just ten RBIs on the month without a home run or triple. He does have five doubles but he is hitting just .213 on the month. McNeil has also scored nine times this month now. Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor leads the team in runs scored this year and has scored 13 times this month. He is getting on base a fair amount, with a .352 on-base percentage, while also hitting three doubles, two triples, and three home runs. Lindor has also stolen eight bases this month.

Max Scherzer will be facing his former ball club today. He is 8-4 on the year with a 4.20 ERA. This month has not gone his way though. Minus the one start against the Dodgers where he went seven innings giving up just one hit and no runs, he has struggled. In the other three starts, he has done six or fewer innings while giving up for or more runs.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Nationals have not hit well off of Scherzer since he left the ball club. Last time against them he went five innings and gave up just one run. He will be looking to put on a good show today, as it may be his last start as a member of the Mets. The Mets' offense has not been very good as of late, and while the Nationals struggled last night, they have been better. Expect another close game, with the Nationals covering.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-125)