The Washington Nationals take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Padres.

The Washington Nationals have had a long week, and not just in terms of results. They lost three of their last four games, but their week has been taxing in terms of games played as well. The Nationals originally expected to have Thursday in San Diego and a chance to fully rest up for this game, but an earlier rainout against the Arizona Diamondbacks led to a makeup game being played on Thursday afternoon. The Nats, instead of getting an off day, played another game and then had to fly out to San Diego on the back end of that extra assignment. The Nationals have played every day since June 13, making this an 11th game in as many days for Washington. The Nats will need to figure out how to fight fatigue and play a sharp-enough ballgame to win after a cross-country flight to the West Coast.

Here are the Nationals-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Padres Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+114)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Padres

TV: MASN (Nationals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have received better pitching from starter Patrick Corbin as this 2023 MLB season has continued. Yes, in the first several starts of the season, Corbin wasn't good. He was a favorite target of bettors who played the first five innings run line against the Nationals in games he started. First five innings run totals were also a favorite betting play in games Corbin started in the first half of April. However, as the season has moved along, Corbin — though still nothing close to a lockdown ace — has pitched better on several occasions, enough to make bettors reconsider their plays. A few first-five run lines and over total tickets have not cashed in games he pitched.

Meanwhile, San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove — though clearly better in the past month — is still carrying a 4.22 ERA, which is nothing to be particularly excited about. Musgrove got blitzed on several occasions in the first two months of the season. He has been better in recent weeks, but this is not one of San Diego's two or three best starting pitchers. Washington can hit him.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres woke up on Thursday and crushed the San Francisco Giants, 10-0. They needed a breakout game like that to get their notably shaky bats going. San Diego has one of the worst batting averages in baseball, including with runners in scoring position. The Padres' offense has held this team back, something we weren't inclined to expect before the season began. However, after a thumping of the Giants on Thursday, this team could be ready to hit at a high level on a sustained basis. That's exactly how San Diego can get back into the National League playoff conversation.

Also: Patrick Corbin is a very hittable pitcher, and the Nationals are going to be tired playing an 11th game in 11 days without any days off.

Final Nationals-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Nationals, having had to play a makeup game on Thursday, figure to be drained and exhausted for this contest. They needed an off day but didn't get one. San Diego should roll.

Final Nationals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5