Navy looks to remain undefeated as they visit UAB. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-UAB prediction and pick.

Navy has started the season 3-0. They opened with wins over Bucknell and Temple, before facing Memphis last week. Memphis took the lead early, but Navy would take a 28-17 lead at the half. Still, Memphis would keep it tight. They would make it a five-point game going into the fourth quarter, but Blake Horvath would score twice in the fourth quarter, including a 90-yard touchdown run to keep the lead. Navy would go on to win 56-44.

Meanwhile, UAB is just 1-2 on the year. They started with a win over Alcorn State 41-3. They struggled the next week though, as they lost 32-6 at ULM. The next game would be against Arkansas. It was a tight game with Arkansas. Arkansas tied the game to end the second half and would take the lead in the third quarter. Arkansas would go on to win 37-27.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-UAB Odds

Navy: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

UAB: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs. UAB

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy has been led by Blake Horvath this year. He is not a major passer in this offense. He has completed just 21 of 33 passes this year for 412 yards and five scores. He has been intercepted once this year and sacked three times. Still, he has been great on the ground. Horvath has run for 366 yards on 34 carries with seven touchdowns this year.

The top receiving target this year has been Eli Heidenreich. He has brought in 12 receptions for 240 yards and four touchdowns. Heidenreich has also run the ball ten times for 48 yards. Meanwhile, Brandon Chatman is brought in four receptions for 123 yards and two scores. He has run the ball 15 times for 89 yards and a score this year as well. Alex Tecza has also been solid this year. He has run 31 times this year for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Navy is 75th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 121st in yards against per game. They are 78th against the rush while sitting 126th against the pass. Colin Ramos has been solid this year on defense. He has 45 tackles this year with a sack, and two passes defended. Meanwhile, Jaxson Campbell has a half a sack, two passes defenses, and an interception. Navy has six takeaways this year while also having six sacks this year.

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

UAB has been led by Jacob Zeno. He has completed 68 passes out of 96 attempts. That is good for 617 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown three interceptions this year, and been sacked seven times this year. His top receiver has been Kam Shanks. He has 15 receptions on the year for 147 yards and a touchdown. Further, Amare Thomas has 13 receptions this year for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, tight end Dallas Payne has four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

In the running game, Lee Beebe Jr. has led the way. He has 41 rushes for 187 yards on the year. He has two touchdowns this year as well. Isaiah Jacobs has also run 34 times this year for 150 yards. He has not scored this year though.

UAB is 102nd in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 57th in opponent yards per game on the year. They are 123rd against the rush this year while sitting eighth against the pass. Desmond Little has been solid this year. He is fifth on the team in tackles while having two sacks this year. He is the only player with multiple sacks, while UAB has eight sacks total this year. Meanwhile, UAB has three takeaways this year, with Michael Moore and Colby Dempsey both having an interception this year.

Final Navy-UAB Prediction & Pick

The Navy offense has been great this year. They are tenth in yards per game while sitting eighth in points. They are also third in rushing yards per game this year. While the Navy defense has struggled this year, the UAB offense has been worse. Further, the UAB defense has been terrible this year. Navy will be able to run all over this UAB defense. UAB is averaging allowing 5.5 yards per rush this year. Navy will be able to control the clock and the ground game in this one. Take Navy to move to 4-0 on the year.

Final Navy-UAB Prediction & Pick: Navy -3.5 (-115)