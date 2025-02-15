MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed into the All-Star break in winning fashion, taking down the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101 on Thursday night. At the center of the upset was Naz Reid, who delivered a career night with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, while helping the Wolves secure a big win heading into the NBA All-Star break. He continues to solidify his role as a consistent starter, giving fans a true showcase of his growing talent.

Reid, who shot 11-of-18 from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers, set a career milestone with his performance. Thursday night marked his first game with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, though he finished with even more. He played an efficient game with no turnovers in 37 minutes on the floor.

“I just got a chance to be me,” Reid said postgame when asked about his expanded role. “Put myself in positions to score, rebound, pass the ball, whatever the case may be. I think just time and opportunity—it will come with anybody.”

Minnesota, now 31-25 on the season, set the tone early and never relinquished control. The game marked the first time this season that the Thunder failed to hold a lead in a game. Reid credited the team's execution on both ends of the floor.

“We didn't turn the ball over, we got a lot of shot opportunities, and then defensively, we were all locked in and engaged,” he said.

Reid acknowledged the Timberwolves' collective effort to bounce back.

“I think we all were tired yesterday—it's not an excuse, but it's reality,” Reid said. “Things happen, and I think today we had to bounce back. We all told each other we had to step up big, and we all did it.”

Head coach Chris Finch praised Reid's all-around impact while also highlighting Jaden McDaniels' contributions. McDaniels ended the game with 21 points, including one 3-pointer. He also contributed six rebounds, five assists, and a solid defensive presence, helping limit the Thunder's opportunities as he remained poised at the rim. McDaniels' ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor was evident throughout, making him a crucial piece in the Timberwolves' win.

“I thought Jaden and Naz were spectacular,” Finch said. “We needed this win, and against a really good team. The key to the game was taking care of the ball.”

Rebounding was another major factor in the Timberwolves' victory, and Reid played a key role in that department. Finch noted his ability to adapt and find ways to contribute beyond scoring.

“Really rebounded the ball at a high level,” Finch said. “He was active everywhere we needed him to be, went to work in the post when he had a mismatch. He kind of cut against a lot of doubling of Ant, had a career-high in assists as a result of that—really smart game by Naz.”

Reid took full advantage of his increased opportunities, showcasing his growing all-around game with a standout performance.

“The guys responded tonight… they're meeting the moment,” Finch added, emphasizing how the team is learning to handle high-pressure situations.

As the Timberwolves head into the break, Reid's breakout performance highlights his growing importance within the team's game plan. If his development continues at this pace, Minnesota has another key weapon in their playoff push.