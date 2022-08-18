Play through the different eras of basketball with high immersion and realism in NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras Mode – new for next-gen consoles.

“This is a banner year for MyNBA, and our team is incredibly excited for fans of the game mode to explore the changes that have been in the making for over a decade,” says VP of NBA Development at 2K and Visual Concepts Erick Boenisch. “MyNBA Eras takes the in-depth MyNBA experience of years past and plugs it into some of the most iconic periods of the NBA, allowing players to explore endless ‘what if?’ scenarios in the most authentic way possible.”

The new MyNBA Eras Mode – exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – players will be able to start a new MyNBA save at specific points of NBA history, allowing them to meddle with past events and reconstruct them to how they see fit. It’s also a great way to play the game in an era aside from our own today, adding more options for players who have grown tired of the same MyNBA formula year after year. Here are the different eras available as starting points in this new NBA 2K23 MyNBA Eras Mode:

The Magic Vs Bird Era – Starting in 1983, this era will have players right in the middle of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry led by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Will you take over the league with either one of the two giants, or will you rewrite history by going with a different team and show the world there’s more to this world than LA and Boston?

– Starting in 1983, this era will have players right in the middle of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry led by Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Will you take over the league with either one of the two giants, or will you rewrite history by going with a different team and show the world there’s more to this world than LA and Boston? The Jordan Era – Starting in 1991, you can set out to do what Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and Karl Malone weren’t able to do – beat Michael Jordan in his prime. Either keep the streak alive by playing as the Chicago Bulls or head one of Jordan’s iconic rivals in a bid to rewrite history.

– Starting in 1991, you can set out to do what Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and Karl Malone weren’t able to do – beat Michael Jordan in his prime. Either keep the streak alive by playing as the Chicago Bulls or head one of Jordan’s iconic rivals in a bid to rewrite history. The Kobe Era – Starting in 2002, we spawn in a world where a new breed of talents are starting out – Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers. The legendary 2003 draft class produced some of the greatest legends of the NBA today, and you can rewrite history by having some of them drafted in a different team, or try to build a different Superteam with you on the helm.

– Starting in 2002, we spawn in a world where a new breed of talents are starting out – Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers. The legendary 2003 draft class produced some of the greatest legends of the NBA today, and you can rewrite history by having some of them drafted in a different team, or try to build a different Superteam with you on the helm. The Modern Era – The vanilla MyNBA experience, set in the current day and time.

Each Era also receives its own unique visual facelift – with designs and atmosphere matching the aesthetic of the time. Every team will have at least one unique court along with unique uniforms, and you’ll be able to play with specific filter systems that will replicate the viewing experience of watching through a television from that time. What’s more – every expansion team and franchise relocation is accounted for in the game.

NBA 2K23’s MyNBA Eras Mode, along with the Jordan Challenge, evokes a lot of nostalgia, and the invitation to rewrite history might just be too irresistible to some players. You can also check out the rest of the updates in the latest NBA 2K23 Courtside Report.

NBA 2K23 is coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 9, 2022.