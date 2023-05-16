Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

NBA 2K23’s Patch #7 is now available in preparation for Season 7, which launches Friday, May 19th. The update is currently available for ninth-generation consoles, and will be made available to Playstation 4 and Xbox One users soon. Below are the patch notes.

NBA 2K23 is the latest installment in Take-Two Interactive’s basketball simulation video game series. The previous update (#6) was released back on April 3rd.

Typically, NBA 2K seasons include improvements to MyTeam, MyCareer as well as the other online modes. It typically includes challenges players can partake in to earn in-game rewards. It also gives incentives for players to return and check out the new content. While Season 6 wasn’t the greatest update in terms of content quantity, it leaves fans hopeful that Season 7 will make up for it.

NBA 2K23 GENERAL Patch Notes

Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 7, which launches on Friday, May 19th. Release time is 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. More details when it arrives.

New sponsor patches for the 2023 seasons have been added for WNBA uniforms.

Some players have had their general likeness updated, as well as adjustments made: Paolo Banchero (dynamic hair update) Justin Holiday (dynamic hair update) Trendon Watford (dynamic hair update) Delon Wright (dynamic hair update)



MyCAREER/CITY Patches

Improvements to stability as well as performance in the City to enhance the experience.

Fixed an issue that could cause an errant screen wipe to occur during REC and Pro-Am games. Would sometimes occur during gameplay.

Resolved an issue where Blackout Bingo crds sometimes had spots with no objectives.

MyTEAM

A rare hang that could occur when two player cards from the same pack received walkout reveals was fixed.

MyNBA/THE W

Stability fixes and improvements for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and the W.

A logic issue preventing playoff progression from occurring when using Start Today in MyNBA has been fixed.

You can check for the full notes on their website to be notified on when the patch will release for older generation systems. You can also check back with us when NBA 2K23 Season 7 DOES drop.

Season 7 is set to launch on May 19th at 11AM ET. For more NBA 2K23 information, check out ClutchPoints gaming for more.