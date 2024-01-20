NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 20 released tonight, and we've got the answers to help you earn some VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly...

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 20 released tonight, and we've got the answers to help you earn some VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show itself features a wide variety of content from content creator builds to actual player interviews. However, most fans watch to answer the questions displayed throughout to receive some much needed VC.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 20 Answers – All Answers For Episode 20

Sidney Moncrief

Jerry West

1972

Chris Paul

Kawhi Leonard

1

Erik Spoelstra

2022

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

Giannis

Moses Malone

Kevin Garnett

Post Lockdown

Jaren Jackson Jr

Ankle Braces

Brook Lopez

Any

Celtics

Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 20 answers. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed VC to spend on your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the most convenient way to earn VC for free on a weekly basis. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the program. Furthermore, we recommend watching it whenever you need to wait for a friend to hop online and play together.

Furthermore, each question offers players a good amount of time to answer the question. Therefore, make sure to take your time with each question and answer carefully. Overall, each question should net players some VC or sometimes another reward. Additionally, the show offers a few freebies, which means you'll usually get at least one right every week.

To answer a question in NBA 2K24 2KTV, just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Furthermore, new episodes typically release every week, though there have been some exceptions to the rule. However, most episodes release on Fridays. You can watch the show in-game on the main menu on new-gen, or watch it via their social channels.

Lastly, make sure to check out all the latest content for NBA 2K24 Season 4, which launched last week. Overall, the newest season bring 40 levels of free rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER each. Season 4 celebrates the All-Star game with MyTEAM player items dedicated to All-Star Players. Of course, make sure to also redeem the latest locker codes to receive more in-game content.

