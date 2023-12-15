The chant, which consists of just the player's name, can be heard any time now when playing 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is always adding new content, this time adding a fan chant for Sacramento Kings' Power Forward Keegan Murray. The chant, which consists of just the player's name, can be heard any time now when playing 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Keegan Murray Chant Added Into The Game

The Keegan Murray, known by most Kings' fans, made its way into 2K24 in a recent update. Now you'll hear the iconic “Keegan” sound effect when shooting a 3-pointer with the twenty-three year old.

the NBA All-Rookie First Teamer is a shining spot on the Kings' roster. While not the highest scoring player, he's broken the record for most three-point shots with 206, surpassing Donovan Mitchell's record of 187. 3-point numbers dipped so far this year, but the Kings are 14-9, looking to keep a positive record and earn a playoff spot. Last year, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Warriors in a tightly contested series.

The NBA 2K series is always adding ways to create a more authentic experience for fans. In fact, the Mamba Moments mode alone is full of many accurate Kobe Bryant movements and mannerisms. It's 2K's way of sharing their love for the game of basketball.

Heck, MyNBA, which acts the game's Franchise Mode, is full of all sorts of details to create an accurate NBA experience. Choosing between five different Eras to play in is absolutely crazy and something everyone should check out. The developers also recently added In-Season tournament courts to accurately represent the new NBA tournament.

Overall, seeing Keegan Murray's chant is just another example of 2K's love for Basketball. Take-Two Interactive, despite the heat they get for microtransaction and other issues, still knows the requirements to make a quality sports video game. We look forward to seeing what else they add in the future.

The Keegan Murray chant is finally in NBA 2K24 as of the most recent patch lol. It only works on 3-pointers but it's there! KEEEGANN🗣 pic.twitter.com/bWytnO0NjB — Chris Lopez (@CLopez63) December 14, 2023

