NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition received a new update recently which added Allen Iverson, LeBron James, and six other GOATS to the game. Additionally, the new update adds MyCOURT 3v3 PvP, updated rosters, new uniforms, and much more. The new update even adds more endorsements and gears for MyCAREER, along with numerous bug fixes. Overall, this update feels like the game's biggest update yet.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition Releases Eight New GOATS, Including Allen Iverson & More

Allen Iverson and seven other “Greatest Of All Time” NBA players make their way into 2K24 Arcade Edition. The new players include:

Allen Iverson

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jerry West

Dominique Wilkins

DeMar DeRozan

Luka Doncic

Dikembe Mutombo

76ers' Legend Allen Iverson is arguably the franchise's most popular (and best) player ever. The 11x NBA All-Star not only led the league in scoring four different times, but he helped the 76ers become a competitive team. Before he was drafted, the team's last playoff appearance was in the 1990-1991 season. Iverson helped bring the team to postseason six. This includes the 2001 NBA Finals, which Philadelphia lost to L.A.

While not the most beloved NBA player, LeBron is, without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time, literally. To deny his ability on the court would be foolish, considering we're talking about a player who averages 25 PPG this season at 38 years old. They're not perfect, but the Lakers currently stand at 9-6 right now, with King James still putting the team on his back.

Other names on the list include players still active today, like LeBron, Giannis, Luka, DeRozan. We find it pretty funny to see Doncic on the list, who turns 25 in February. Nevertheless, we still acknowledge how incredible he's been for the Mavericks.

Only half of the list includes retirees, which make up of Iverson, West, Wilkins, and Mutombo. West (85), stands as the oldest player on this list. He played for the Lakers between 1960-1974, helping the team secure a Championship in 1972. Additionally, West earned 14 NBA All-Star honors throughout his career.

The update also added a few other notable changes to improve the experience. Firstly, a new MyCOURT 3V3 PvP option is now available, letting you and your friends ball out together. Secondly, not only are we getting eight GOATs, but whole roster update a well, including new City Edition uniforms. Lastly, the update mentioned bug fixes, but we were unable to find out which bugs the devs referred to.

Overall, the update seems like a pretty solid one. If you're an Apple Arcade user looking for something new to try, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition might just scratch that itch. NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition is available exclusively on Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

