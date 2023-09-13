NBA 2K24 continues the tradition of creating your own MyPLAYER to take into MyCAREER and The City. But those new to the series might not know where to start or get ideas for building their player. Are you considering playing as a Power Forward in NBA 2K24, but still looking for a solid build? In this NBA 2K24 Best Power Forward Build guide, we'll show you the ins and outs of creating the best MyPLAYER that fits your style.

These Are The Best NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard Builds

Firstly, there's two ways of creating your MyPLAYER. If you just want to follow a simple route, try checking out the pre-made player templates. If you know you want your player to be like Draymond Green, then you can simply choose his template. There's a wide variety of players to choose from, giving you plenty of options. Additionally, these build are customizable, should you want to tweak it a bit.

However, if you want to build your own custom player, keep on reading.

Secondly, no matter which position you choose, it's important to upgrade your five physical traits early and often. These include:

Speed

Acceleration

Strength

Vertical

Stamina

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, building a Power Forward is perhaps the trickiest position to work with. It's not really the most popular position, and and it's most seldom in terms of player size. Overall, a Power Forward can really have any attributes, so for this guide we've come up with three different builds. Since most NBA players need to be able to shoot, let's start with a PF who shoots threes.

3PT Power Forward

In the modern NBA, everyone needs to shoot, so we experimented with a build that has some ability to shoot for three. We tried a height of 6'8″, 250 lbs, and a wingspan of 7'1″. With this build, you get a three point shot rating of 83, while keeping all your defensive skills at 83 or higher. In fact, your defensive rebound, block, steal, and both defensive skills remain at an 86 or higher. So you still get some good defensive skills while adding to your shooting abilities.

Some of your defensive skills also get some good upgrades too. Your perimeter defense and steal ratings increase by four and six, respectively. Additionally, you receive an extra boost to your ball handling, and speed with the ball.

You get five HOF S-Tier badges with this build, including seven gold badges and four silver badges. Overall, you get a decent selection of badges to choose from, boosting both your offensive and defensive capabilities.

The downside with this build is that your not really fast (80 speed, 69 acceleration), but Power Forwards don't need to be the speediest players on the court. In exchange, you have great strength (99) to bulldoze through your opponents. Additionally, you lose a couple points towards dunking, but nothing detrimental.

Defensive Power Forward

If you really like playing defense, then this build is very simple. Try a 6'9″ PF who weights 249 lbs with a wingspan of 7'4″. This build increases your Steal, Block, and both rebound skills by at least +3. While you lose a couple points in mid-range shot, three-point, and one more in perimeter defense, your shooting stats aren't terrible.

If you don't care for shooting threes, this build is for you. You still have a 99 strength with great pass accuracy, driving layups, and other offensive ratings. Lastly, you get access to seven HOF S-Tier badges, and six gold ones. Overall, we recommend this build for those defensive-minded players out there.

The only downside to this build is that you have okay ball handling (80), and your speed and acceleration leave a lot to be desired. However, you make up for it by being a very physical player who isn't afraid of some contact.

Overall, we recommend this build for those who want to be shutdown players.

Post-Build Tips

Make sure to test your player's build before finalizing them. You can always edit your player's appearance and size later on, so don't worry. Remember that your player starts with a 60 OVR, so don't expect to the fruits of your labor until you get enough VC to upgrade them. Feel free to extend the time of the games, adjust the difficulty, and reserve VC for upgrading your MyPLAYER.

Lastly, don't take the creation process too seriously. Just have fun and create a player that fits your play style. Though we think this is the best for our ideal Power Forward, it's different for everyone. And that's it for our NBA 2K24 Best Power Forward Build Guide.

If you're just starting NBA 2K for the first time ever, check out our MyCAREER Beginner's Guide. It should hopefully get you situated and comfortable when starting the game.

For more gaming & NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.