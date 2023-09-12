NBA 2K24 once again features ability to create your own MyPLAYER to take into MyCAREER. Would you like to be a three-point monster like Klay Thompson? Or perhaps you'd like to more like Jaylen Brown and play all everywhere on the floor. Then check out this NBA 2K24 Best Shooting Guard Build Guide to help you create the MyPLAYER of your dreams.

These Are The Best NBA 2K24 Shooting Guard Build

Getting Started

Firstly, building a MyPLAYER can be done two ways. The easiest way is to select a pre-built NBA player template. This allows you to choose from a wide pool of NBA players to build your player after. You can customize and tweak the build anyway you like to find your preferred play style. So if you just want to pick up and play, that option has some good builds.

Additionally, no matter which kind of build you have, you always want to upgrade your five physical traits early and often. These include:

Speed

Acceleration

Strength

Vertical

Stamima

3PT Shooter

If you'd like to build a custom player, then keep on reading. Don't worry about things like handedness. The real work doesn't begin until you reach height, weight, and wingspan. On average, most shooting guards in the template are between 6'4″ and 6'6″. Now before moving on, we need to decide what kind of Point Guard shooter we'd like to be. In today's NBA, if you can't shoot, you don't have much value.

So let's focus on a 3PT SG for this first build. Let's select a 6'5″ height, with 181 lbs, and a wingspan of 6'6″. This allows you to reach a 98 max three-point shot rating while you only lose points in areas that don't matter too much. The only downside to this build is that your strength only reaches 62. Additionally, this build takes away more possible points than it does add.

Don't worry too much about this, as you really only need to focus on the ratings relative to your position. In this build, your perimeter defense still reaches 93, while stats like rebound (which you don't need) stay low at around 56-64.

But the best part about this build is your shooting skills. You get 99s in Free Throw, Mid-Range, Driving Layups, and your ball handling (95) and pass accuracy (99) are incredible. Additionally, you get a high speed and acceleration (93 each), making you hard to cover.

All-Around Baller

For a more standard Shooting Guard physique, we recommend choosing a 6'5″ player who weighs 204 lbs with a wingspan of 6'8″. This gives you a player with good shot accuracy (95 Three-Point, 98 Mid-Range) while retaining a great pass accuracy and ball handling skills. Once again, you only lose defensive points and a couple of points in the Dunk categories. But it's well worth it if you're a player who doesn't dunk anyway.

Another thing I like about this build is that you have 90 acceleration, 92 speed, with 71 max strength. It prevents you from being too squishy and gives you enough bulk to maybe power through defenders.

And don't worry about losing points in rebounds. Typically, you won't be able to both take a shot and rebound it, so just allocate points where you think necessary. Lastly, you still get access to all S-Tier badges, which is a major plus for players looking to experiment with all of them.

And like before, make sure to spend the proper amount of points on your five main physical traits. For example, if your stamina is low, there is no way you're going to stay in the game long enough for you to make an impact. Therefore, take care of those stats and upgrade wisely.

Extra Tips

Of course, all these upgrades don't come right away. In NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode, everyone starts at a 60 OVR. So start slow, play it safe, and don't worry about being Michael Jordan right away. You can always extend game times, change the difficulty, and spend VC to improve your character. Lastly, you can always test your player's build before you create them. And you can always update a player's height, weight, and wingspan even after you've created them. No pressure!

If NBA 2K24 is your first game in the series, it might get intimidating. Check out our guide on MyCAREER to get started the right way and get comfortable with the way the game works.

And that's everything for our NBA 2K24 Best Shooting Guard Build Guide. We hope this guide at least gave you some ideas where to focus, and maybe you even prefer our builds.

