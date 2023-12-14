Quantcast

NBA 2K24 Releases Free Giannis Antetokounmpo Locker Code: How to Redeem

Discover how to redeem the exclusive GIANNIS-GAME-BALL locker code in NBA 2K24, celebrating Giannis Antetokounmpo's epic performance.

By
Julian Ojeda
3 min read
https://clutchpoints.com/bucks-giannis-antetokounmpos-instant-reaction-to-64-point-record-is-just-perfect

NBA 2K24 has recently rolled out a special tribute in honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the renowned forward of the Milwaukee Bucks, affectionately known as the ‘Greek Freak.' This unique acknowledgment comes in the form of an exclusive digital player card. Specifically designed to commemorate Antetokounmpo's extraordinary achievement, the card pays homage to his standout 64-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on December 14.

The highlight of this tribute is the release of a new locker code, GIANNIS-GAME-BALL. This code offers players a unique opportunity to add a special Giannis Wilson match ball and a 23-24 Deluxe NBA unsellable pack, which includes 5 cards, to their collections. This gesture from NBA 2K24 allows players to connect with one of the most memorable moments of the season in a unique and interactive way.

Redemption of this locker code is limited to once per NBA 2K account. Players who use the same account across different platforms will need to make a strategic decision about where they want to access these coveted rewards, as the code can only be used once.

The process for redeeming this code has been streamlined to ensure ease of access for all players, regardless of their experience with the game. For seasoned NBA 2K24 players, the redemption is a straightforward process. After opening the game, players need to load the MyTeam mode and head to the Community Hub. This hub is conveniently situated on the opening screen of the MyTeam mode. Once there, players should locate the Locker Codes section, enter the code GIANNIS-GAME-BALL, and confirm their entry.

For those new to NBA 2K24 or unfamiliar with the code redemption process, the steps are equally simple. Upon opening the game and loading the MyTeam mode, new players should navigate to the Community Hub. There, they will find the Locker Codes section. By entering the code GIANNIS-GAME-BALL and confirming their choice, players can quickly and easily add these exclusive items to their collections.

Step-by-Step Guide to Redeem the GIANNIS-GAME-BALL Locker Code

  • Open NBA 2K24: Start your NBA 2K24 game on your preferred gaming platform.
  • Load MyTeam Mode: In the game's main menu, select and load the MyTeam mode.
  • Navigate to the Community Hub: Within MyTeam mode, find and select the Community Hub. This is usually located on the opening screen of MyTeam.
  • Access the Locker Codes Section: In the Community Hub, look for the section labeled “Locker Codes”.
  • Enter the Locker Code: Type in the code GIANNIS-GAME-BALL in the text box provided for locker codes.
  • Confirm the Code: After entering the code, confirm your entry to proceed with the redemption.
  • Check the “Unopened Packs” Section: Once the code is successfully redeemed, go to the “Unopened Packs” section within MyTeam mode.
  • Unveil Your Rewards: Open the pack to reveal your exclusive Giannis Wilson match ball and the
RECOMMENDED
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and blanked out player
Pacers add veteran muscle in wake of Bucks altercation

Brett Siegel ·

Pacers' Oscar Tshiebwe, Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, and Mavs' Mark Cuban on the left side of image. Tshiebwe holding a basketball. Have Mark Cuban saying the following: Sorry Giannis On right side of image, Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looking upset with smoke coming out of his ears.
Mavs' Mark Cuban sides with Pacers after Giannis Antetokounmpo debacle

Joey Mistretta ·

Bucks, Bucks season, Bucks roster, Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, Damian Lillard
Bucks player who should lose minutes

Liam Hanley ·

Once the code is redeemed, find the special reward pack in the Unopened Packs section. From there, players can access the digital items commemorating Giannis Antetokounmpo's remarkable 64-point game, a defining moment in his career.

This initiative by NBA 2K24 not only pays homage to one of the sport's current superstars but also enhances the gaming experience by bridging the gap between virtual play and real-life sporting achievements. The decision to release a locker code that commemorates a specific, standout performance aligns with NBA 2K's long-standing tradition of celebrating the sport's finest moments and its most outstanding players.

Julian Ojeda_headshot

About the Author

Julian Ojeda is an Orlando-based sports journalist with 3 years of professional writing under his belt, specializing in both NBA and NFL coverage. A devoted Orlando Magic fan, he deftly balances fervent fandom with insightful reporting, possessing a keen eye for compelling narratives.

Read More
Google News LogoFollow Us
Apple News LogoSubscribe
Tags: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks