NBA 2K24 returns with the suite of modes that fans come to enjoy every year. Outside of perhaps MyCAREER, MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 is probably the most popular mode in the game right now. In this guide, we'll show you everything you need to know about NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Tokens, how to earn them, and what you can spend them on.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Tokens – How To Earn MyTEAM Tokens

Generally speaking, you have numerous ways of earning MyTEAM Tokens in NBA 2K24. Between login rewards, completing certain missions, and receiving them through various modes, the game offers multiple ways to earn MyTEAM Tokens. Overall, earning tokens in NBA 2K24 is a bit harder than previous entries.

MyTEAM Game Modes

Firstly, the best way to earn MyTEAM Tokens is by playing various online MyTEAM modes in 2K24. These include:

Unlimited (Online)

Salary Cap (Online)

Triple Threat (Offline & Online)

Out of all the game modes in MyTEAM, Unlimited currently offers the most tokens in Season 1 (15 total). It's going to be a very grindy process, and you'll need to just keep winning games. Additionally, we recommend Triple Threat Online/Offline, which offers about 10 tokens each upon completion of the track. Overall, these three modes get you 35 out of 40 tokens to unlock the most expensive item on the Token Market.

Season Pass

The NBA 2K24 Season 1 Pass offers tokens as you level up. The following levels that give tokens include:

Level 3: 2x Tokens

Level 12: 3x Tokens

Level 28: 5x Tokens

Overall, you get 10 tokens from reaching first 28 levels of the Season Pass.

Daily Login Rewards

Simply logging into NBA 2K24's MyTEAM mode every day unlocks you a free reward. These won't always be Tokens, but keep your eyes peeled. Even if you don't have time to play, you can quickly turn the game on, snag that reward, and shut your system off.

Agenda Challenges

Lastly, completing specific MyTEAM Agendas earns you more Tokens. Overall, these challenges offer a decent amount of Tokens if you just need that little extra. For example, the MyTEAM Season 1 under Season Agendas gives you tokens based on how many packs you open. Overall, you can earn six tokens from opening 250 packs.

What Are MyTEAM Tokens Used For in NBA 2K24?

Players can spend their MyTEAM Tokens on the Token Market (located within the Pack Market). Overall, the Season 1 Token Items include:

Sapphire Franz Wagner – 10 Tokens

Ruby Darrell Griffith – 20 Tokens

Amethyst Tom Gugliotta – 40 Tokens

Season 1 Prize Ball – 1 Token

Option Pack (15 cards) – 10 Tokens

Kobe Elite

To access the Token Market, just enter the pack market and press R1 (or RB) to shift to the next page.

Overall that's everything you need to know about earning MyTEAM Tokens in NBA 2K24.

