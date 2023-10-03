NBA 2K24 Current-gen players have an opportunity to receive 35K VC and more for a limited time only. The offer only lasts for a couple of weeks, so make sure to pick it up while you can. However, the process is very simple and literally only takes moments to collect. So without further ado, let's get ourselves some Free VC and more.

How To Get 35K VC In NBA 2K24 On Current Gen

To get the free reward, simply login to NBA 2K24 on Current Gen (PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch) before October 16th at 11:59 pm PST. The free reward includes:

35K VC

3 MyTEAM Promo Packs

5 X 6 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

This limited time event started on October 1st, and ends on October 16th. So as long as you own NBA 2K24 on current-gen, getting these rewards should be a piece of cake. To redeem the reward, check out the “What's New in NBA 2K24” message platform and should be available within 48 hours of logging in. From there, you can go into MyTEAM, where you'll be able to exchange the promo and receive your rewards.

2K players also had a chance to earn more free VC back in September with the Trendsetter pack. Between the two offers, fans received a total of 45K VC for free. Additionally, the trendsetter also offered free 1-Hour 2XP Coins for MyCAREER and MyTEAM, as well as a Ruby Option Pack, Skill Boosts, and more upcoming rewards.

Overall, taking advantage of these free deals helps free-to-play 2K fans upgrade their MyCAREER player. With nearly 50K VC offered in the last two months, these free upgrades should give you a great jump start to your MyCAREER.

And that wraps it up for this guide. We hope current-gen players enjoy their free rewards. Just make sure to spend your VC wisely, otherwise you'll have to grind your favorite modes to earn more.

Lastly, you can pick up NBA 2K24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints reviewed the PS5 version of the game, giving it a 9.5/1o.

