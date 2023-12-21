Overall, this feature should make jumping into MyNBA convenient and fun.

A new update to NBA 2K24's MyNBA mode allows you to start a franchise in the Modern Era and play out the current season. Is your real life team falling apart and you want to save the season? Or perhaps your team is so good, you want to strip it of its best talent and start fresh for the challenge? Overall, this feature should make jumping into MyNBA convenient and fun.

NBA 2K24 Adds Start Today Feature In MyNBA Franchise Mode

Start Today in MyNBA Modern Era is available now! Take control of your favorite NBA team and play out the season from current standings and results. — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) December 20, 2023

NBA 2K24 MyNBA players may now start a Franchise with any team and take over from the current point in the 2023-2024 NBA Season. For example, say you want to coach for the Detroit Pistons from their current standing and make a cinderella run for the playoffs. This feature allows you to take over the current 2-25 team and take over, starting with tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

Or, say you want to control a good team who might need help in the postseason. Therefore, you could take over any organization, like the 76ers or Oklahoma City Thunder. Overall, the world is your oyster when it comes to MyNBA.

NBA 2K24's MyNBA mode already allows for so much customization and setup. The game offers players five different Eras to play in, including the Jordan Era, Kobe Era, and of course, the Modern Era. Overall, the mode itself works like your typical sports game franchise mode. However, 2K always goes above and beyond to produce very strong franchise modes.

This new addition joins one of several features to create a perfect Franchise experience. However, there's so much more to MyNBA, especially in just the commissioner settings alone. Plus, playing with friends and assigning different league roles makes the experience even more fun. However, the feature only exists for the NBA 2K24 MyNBA Modern Era only.

This brand new feature comes at a holly jolly time for 2K fans. The #25Daysof2K event offers twenty-five days of new content or rewards for 2K24 players. From new Locker Codes, to new MyTEAM content, there's so much offered. Additionally, don't forget to check out the weekly episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV, which grants players VC and other great rewards just for watching.

