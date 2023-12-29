Salary Cap is a brand new mode in MyTEAM, which launched with 2K24.

A new NBA 2K24 event lets players earn Double XP this weekend if they play Salary Cap mode in MyTEAM. Salary Cap is a brand new mode in MyTEAM, which launched with 2K24. Overall, these 5v5 competitions give players a maximum salary to build their lineup with. So if you still need XP for some Season 3 rewards, don't want to play against overpowered teams, this might be a great opportunity.

How To Earn Double XP In NBA 2K24 MyTeam This Weekend

Get Double XP this weekend when you play Salary Cap in MyTEAM! 💸 pic.twitter.com/2jkgdI5Afn — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) December 29, 2023

To earn Double XP in NBA 2K24 this weekend, play Salary Cap mode in MyTEAM Friday, December 29th through Sunday, December 31st.

Salary Cap is a 5v5 competitive mode in MyTEAM. Overall, players receive a maximum salary to build their team with, Therefore, you won't be able to use all of the best cards. Instead, you need to choose carefully in order to build the best roster.

Additionally, Salary Cap contains its own game format. The first half just consists of players trying to take a lead. However, the second half gives both teams a target score to reach. The Team in the lead obviously gets an advantage, but still leaves room for a possible come back from the opponent. Overall, Salary Cap is a nice, challenging mode that takes you away from playing against overpowered MyTEAMs.

Remember that progression earned in MyTEAM also goes towards your MyCAREER XP path. So even if you don't like MyTEAM, you'll be able to earn MyCAREER rewards much faster by playing Salary Cap. Additionally, if you like MyCAREER but want to take a break, Salary cap allows you to make progress in the rewards path without having to risk sloppy performances from your MyPLAYER.

Make sure to check out all the new NBA 2K24 content released this month. From new Locker Codes, new player ratings, and #25Daysof2K, December saw of 2K24 content come its way. We only hope we still see more Double XP events like this in 2024 and beyond. Lastly, stay tuned for the weekly episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV, which airs each Friday.

