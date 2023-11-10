Additionally, the new week also brings update to NBA Tournament Battles,

More NBA 2K24 MyTEAM content is dropping this week, including new Swagger Packs, a new Gauntlet, a new Challenge, and more. Additionally, the new week also brings update to NBA Tournament Battles, which started last week in conjunction with the real In-Season Tournament. Overall, this week brings a fairly sold amount of content for MyTEAM players to get lost in over the weekend.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Content For Season 2 Week 4



Swagger Packs coming out tomorrow 😎 Learn more in the MyTEAM Playbook: https://t.co/olF22ehv5j 💎 Mikal Bridges

💎 Josh Smith

💎 Lonzo Ball

🟣 Rashard Lewis

🟣 Hedo Turkoglu pic.twitter.com/zhSxGYrV1K — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) November 9, 2023

Swagger Packs: features five Player Cards, as well as a trio of Diamonds. Additionally, the collection reward provides players with an unsellable Diamond Player Option pack for a Player Card released in Season 2. Overall, the collection rewards serve some pretty interesting options.

Collection Reward: Unsellable Diamond Player Option Pack

Diamond Mikal Bridges

Diamond Josh Smith

Diamond Lonzo Ball

Amethyst Rashard Lewis

Amethyst Hedo Turkoglu

Additionally, check out the Unsellable Diamond Player Option Pack – Choose 1 Diamond Player Card

Liftoff Michael Jordan

Liftoff Collection Reward Carmelo Anthony

Liftoff Collection Reward Tim Duncan

NBA is Back Joel Embiid

Freaky Paul George

Freaky Brandon Ingram

Freaky Collection Reward Magic Johnson

Freaky Collection Reward Chet Holmgren

Showtime John Wall

According to the Playbook, “The Ultimate Freaky Event Collection Reward Diamond Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be available in this Option Pack.” So make sure to keep that in mind.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM: The Gauntlet – Now available in Clutch Time Online. Winning 15 games in a row rewards you with Diamond Joe Johnson to your collection. Additionally, the developers provided some of the top performers to help players build their lineups (based on last week alone):

Highest Win Percentage – Diamond Chet Holmgren

Most Points Per Game – Diamond Stephen Curry

Most Rebounds Per Game – Diamond Wilt Chamberlain

Most Games Played – Diamond Paul George

NBA Mexico City Game Challenge: Win a Triple Threat Skill Challenge To 21 Points and Make 3 Dunks with a player for a Ruby Juan Toscano card.

NBA Tournament Battles Update: Seven new Evolutions have been added to Friday's team's winners. Furthermore, players who already own these cards chan check them out in the Edit Player menu to see evolution requirements. Completing them evolves player cards up to a Sapphire. Nevertheless, the devs plan on adding more Evolutions as the tournament progresses.

Lastly, here's the full Season 2 Week 4 schedule in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:

Friday 11/10 – Double XP Weekend: Clutch Time Online

Saturday 11/11 – ‘24 NBA: Series 1 Luka Doncic*

Sunday 11/12 – ‘24 NBA: Series 1 Paul George*

Monday 11/13 – New NBA Tournament Battles Evolutions

Tuesday 11/14 – Level Up with even more Evolutions in MyTEAM

Of course, check out the full NBA 2K24 Seasons Playbook to find out what's coming and what has already come to pass. Overall, expect tons of more MyTEAM content to drop as the 2023-2024 NBA season goes underway.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.