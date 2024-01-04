This opportunity gives players a chance to receive purchase select player items like a Diamond Greg Ogden or Grant Hill

Two Pink Diamond items, including Derrick Rose and Adam Morrison, are coming to NBA 2K24 MyTEAM as part of the Rewritten event. This opportunity gives players a chance to receive purchase select player items like a Diamond Greg Ogden or Grant Hill in the Player & Pack Markets. Overall, this event makes it a bit simpler to collect certain cards if you're looking to snag them.

NBA 2K24 Rewritten Start Date & Items

The NBA 2K24 Rewritten MyTEAM event begins on January 5th, 2024 and adds several player items, including:

Pink Diamond Adam Morrison – Collection Reward

Pink Diamond Derrick Rose

Diamond Greg Oden

Diamond Grant Hill

Diamond Kwame Brown

Amethyst Sebastian Telfair

Amethyst Darius Miles

Amethyst Emeka Okafor

Ruby Harold Miner

Ruby Jonathan Bender

Ruby Jay Williams

Sapphire Pervis Ellison

Sapphire Marcus Fizer

Sapphire Darko Milicic

All players will be available in the Player & Pack Market in MyTEAM. The theme of the event celebrates players in a “what if” type scenario. What if players like Derrick Rose didn't deal with several injures? What if Greg Ogden was the real deal who shook up the league? That's what this event provides, with 14 total player items available for grabs.

Check out our NBA 2K24 guide on how the Player Market works if you're new to NBA 2K. Additionally, visit our guide on how to make the most out of your unwanted player items.

The two biggest players on the list include Pink Diamond player items for Adam Morrison and Derrick Rose. Morrison was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats 3rd overall in the 2006 NBA draft. The 2006 NCAA scoring leader was the first player selected by His Airness himself (Michael Jordan) during his tenure with the Bobcats as Manager of Basketball Operations.

After a disappointing rookie season that saw him benched halfway through, Morrison suffered an ACL tear which sidelined him for whole 2007-2008 season. When he did return, he played in limited fashion and never quite found his place.

However, Morrison managed to play two more years of professional basketball, albeit as a backup for the L.A. Lakers. He ended up winning two championships with the team, though obviously he didn't really make an impact. Regardless, he can at least say he's one of few to win a championship and actually play in the NBA.

The other notable name on this list includes Derrick Rose who, in his prime, was an absolute monster. However, Rose suffered multiple injuries in his career that severely limited his playing time. In his first three years, Rose played an average of 78-81 games. After wards, he only had two more seasons of 60+ games played. Even know as we write this article, Derrick Rose is dealing with even more injuries.

Had Derrick Rose been healthy in his prime, there's no doubt he would've taken the Bulls far. However, the best ability is availability, and unfortunately Rose couldn't play. However, it's still encouraging to see him on a thriving team like the Timberwolves. Perhaps, like Morrison, Rose might just have a shot of winning a championship. Only time will tell.

Overall, the rest of the player item include three amethysts, diamonds, rubies, and sapphires apiece.

Lastly, make sure to receive your Season 3 rewards for both NBA 2K24 MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Season 3 of NBA 2K24 ends on January 12th, 2024, when Season 4 begins. Additionally, there's still time to redeem several locker codes from the #25Daysof2K event. Some of these rewards include VC, in-game cosmetics, and more.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.