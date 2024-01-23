Pink Diamond DeMar DeRozan, along with 10 other player items are coming to NBA 2K24 MyTEAM in the latest Pyramid of Power Event...

Pink Diamond DeMar DeRozan, along with 10 other player items are coming to NBA 2K24 MyTEAM in the latest Pyramid of Power Event. Overall, the rewards include players such as a Diamond Gilbert Arenas and Ruby Mario Chalmers. Acquire the Ruby Players in the Player Market to begin their agendas to unlock some sweet rewards.

NBA 2K24 Pyramid Of Power Start Date & Player Items

🔺 Pyramid of Power starts tomorrow! 1️⃣ Collect all Ruby players from the Player Market

2️⃣ Complete an Agenda Group for the Ruby players to earn the trio of Amethysts

3️⃣ Use the Amethyst players in an Agenda Group to earn the Diamond players

The NBA 2K24 Pyramid of Power MyTEAM event begins on January 23rd, 2024. Overall, the player items include:

Ruby (89 OVR) – Acquire Via Player Market Mario Chalmers Moses Moody Thabo Sefolosha Brad Daugherty Jaden McDaniels

Amethyst (91 OVR) – Complete Agenda Group For Ruby Players DeMarre Caroll Goran Dragic Vladimir Rodmanovic

Diamond (94 OVR) – Use Amethyst Players in Agenda Group For Diamond Players Gilbert Arenas Mike Miller

Pink Diamond – 96 OVR DeMar DeRozan Complete Diamond Agenda Group



Overall, acquiring all players and completing their respective Agendas/Agenda Groups to advance to the next set of player items. Once completed, players earn a Pink Diamond DeMar DeRozan.

At 34 years old, DeMar DeRozan still shows he's got plenty of gas in the tank. The six-time NBA All-Star averages about 22 points per game this season and adds veteran depth to the team. However, the Chicago Bulls (21-24) need to see a bit more from him and his teammates as the team struggles to reach .500.

Before playing in Chicago, DeRozan played most of his career in Toronto for the Raptors. In his first nine seasons, he earned four All-Star honors, while helping his team make the postseason five times. Furthermore, he went on to play in San Antonio for three seasons. He played well enough, but things worked better for DeRozan in Chicago. Last year, he earned his highest PPG average with 27.9.

Overall, DeRozan deserves credit for his consistent play after all these seasons. He has yet to average less than 20 PPG in a season since the 2012-2013 season. Additionally, he's reliable when it comes to playing, as he' never played less than 60 games in a season.

