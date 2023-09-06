NBA 2K24 Season 1 has officially been revealed, coming with a ton of new modes, features and rewards for you to earn. Generally, both new-gen and current-gen players get the chance to earn some sweet rewards absolutely free, while Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass players receive some additional goodies. Overall, the first season of the latest NBA 2K game seems like a way to start the experience.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Release Date & Rewards

NBA 2K24 Season 1 begins when the game launches on September 8th, 2023. The game itself is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Although PC members have to play the last-gen version, they still get all the perks in season 1.

Earlier today, Visual Concepts shared more information on Season 1. Additionally, they have brief descriptions of the game's major modes.

MyCAREER

In NBA 2K24, progression changed completely. Now, players earn progress for both MyCAREER and MyTEAM simultaneously, no matter which one they play. Overall, that means you can play only MyTEAM or MyCAREER and you'll still get free rewards from both. Let's dig in and discuss everything new with NBA 2K24 Season 1.

In MyCAREER, your player starts off as one of the best prospects in the NBA since LeBron James. While you play games and work your way to become Rookie Of The Year, you also earn XP along the way for your seasonal progression path.

As mentioned previously, you get 40 rewards for free. However, with Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass, you get access to an additional 40 rewards (80 total). The main difference is that the Hall Of Fame Pass gives y0u 10 level skips alongside a 15% XP boost.

Season 1 offers many rewards from shot meters, emote packs, 2XP Coins to Cosmetics, banners, and badges. New-Gen players who reach level 40, you earn a MyCAREER Gold Floor Setter while current-gen players receive an extra badge point. Nonetheless, everyone gets rewards.

Additionally, you can try your hand at the 2K League's in-game Become A Pro Event, beginning October 12th. Compete in 5v5 games to qualify for the draft pool for a chance to be a part of the Season 1 games on October 12th-15th. The 5v5 shifts into a 3v3 for Season 2, which we'll find out more about later. Until then, there's plenty of other things to look at.

MyTEAM

Overall, MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 received plenty of changes with a new player market replacing the auction house. Additionally, finding specific cards you want will be much easier with an improved search filter.

Indeed, Season 1 starts with aa Level 1 Free Agent LeBron James. Once you get the game, you progress through the season rewards to earn his former teammate Kyrie Irving. Irving and James helped bring the city of Cleveland their first ever Franchise championship back in 2016. Irving's diamond card becomes available at level 40.

Furthermore, other MyTEAM rewards this season include various Prize Balls. Addtionally, collecting all of the following rewards earns you a Diamond Brandon Roy:

Level 40 Reward – Diamond Kyrie Irving

Unlimited Reward – Ruby Julius Randle

Clutch Time 50 win Reward – Ruby Wally Szczerbiak

Clutch Time Online 50 win Reward – Ruby Bruce Bowen

Triple Threat 100 win Reward – Ruby Alonzo Mourning

Triple Threat Online 50 win Reward – Ruby David Wesley

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op 50 win Reward – Ruby Isaiah Rider

Token Market (40 Tokens) – Amethyst Tom Gugliotta

Token Market (20 Tokens) – Ruby Darrell Griffith

Token Market (10 Tokens) – Sapphire Franz Wagner

Level 35 Season Reward – Amethyst Magic Johnson

Level 25 Season Reward – Ruby Bradley Beal

Level 20 Season Reward – Sapphire Vlade Divac

Level 15 Season Reward – Emerald Jordan Clarkson

Level 10 Season Reward – Emerald Kevin Garnett

Furthermore, on Day 1 (aka 2KDAY), four amethyst collections will be made available to players:

Additionally, The #2KDay Collections includes:

Jayson Tatum Amethyst Al Horford Ruby John Stockton Ruby Rip Hamilton Sapphire Antawn Jamison Sapphire Robert Parish Sapphire Michael Redd Emerald Chauncey Billups Emerald Raef LaFrentz Emerald Dennis Scott Gold Wesley Person Gold Swen Nater Gold Stephon Marbury

Chris Weber Amethyst Jason Williams Ruby Paul Pierce Ruby Patrick Ewing Sapphire Caron Butler Sapphire Devin Harris Sapphire Roy Hibbert Emerald Richard Jefferson Emerald Michael Cooper Emerald Kenny Smith Gold Gerald Green Gold Hersey Hawkins Gold Glen Davis

Klay Thompson Amethyst Andrew Bogut Ruby Larry Johnson Ruby Ron Artest Sapphire Fat Lever Sapphire Toni Kukoc Sapphire Charles Oakley Emerald Terrence Ross Emerald Luis Scola Emerald Rex Chapman Gold Steve Kerr Gold Kiki Vandeweghe Gold Kendrick Perkins



Lastly, the Legendary Path marks the first multi-release event, with a 94 Overall Diamond Shaquille O'Neal as the final reward. Complete six different legendary path awards to earn Shaq. Starting off this path is the Damian Lillard Collection, available at launch. This collection includes:

Ruby Andre Iguodala

Ruby Lamar Odom

Sapphire Glen Rice

Sapphire Mike Miller – Complete agenda by making 21 3s in Triple Threat Online

Sapphire Wes Matthews

Emerald Shaedon Sharpe

Emerald Robert Pack – Complete agenda by getting 10 assists in multiplayer games with Nuggets players

Emerald Al Harrington

Emerald Bryant Reeves – Complete agenda by scoring 20 points in the paint with centers in Clutch Time Offline

Gold Goran Dragic

Gold Keith Van Horn – Complete agenda by winning a Triple Threat Offline game using 3 Nets players

Additionally, players in the collections are also available on the Player Market. The Damian Lillard packs and boxes will be available on the Pack Market for a limited time. Additionally, MyTEAM fans should look forward to the following dates:

September 9 – Bulls Team agenda group to earn a ‘24 NBA: Series 1 player (24 hrs)

– Bulls Team agenda group to earn a ‘24 NBA: Series 1 player (24 hrs) September 10 – Knicks Team agenda group to earn a ‘24 NBA: Series 1 player (24 hrs)

– Knicks Team agenda group to earn a ‘24 NBA: Series 1 player (24 hrs) September 11 – New Legendary Path release, stay tuned for more agendas and reveal on social

– New Legendary Path release, stay tuned for more agendas and reveal on social September 12 – Summer Standouts – The bright future of the NBA was on display during the NBA 2K24 Summer League! The Summer Standouts collection drops on Tuesday, September 12, and will be completely earnable via agendas or in the Player Market

– Summer Standouts – The bright future of the NBA was on display during the Summer League! The Summer Standouts collection drops on Tuesday, September 12, and will be completely earnable via agendas or in the Player Market September 13 – New Legendary Path release, stay tuned for more agendas and reveal on social

– New Legendary Path release, stay tuned for more agendas and reveal on social September 14 – Lakers Team agenda group to earn a ‘24 NBA: Series 1 player (24 hrs)

Overall, MyTEAM players can look forward a ton of content on Day One.

The W Online

Lastly, celebrate the start of the WNBA playoffs by trying out The W online. Furthermore, all WNBA teams return to NBA 2K24 along with some new rewards in Season 1:

Weekly Goal Brittney Griner Jersey Team Accelerator Boosts Team Resilience Boosts Team Extender Boosts Helping Hands Boosts Player Boosts

Season Rewards MyTEAM Ace Jersey Card Tanisha Wright Historic T-Shirt Satou Sabally Jersey Brittney Griner All-Star Jersey Clothing Bundles



“Current” Domination Rewards

Firstly, earn 35 Gold Player cards that evolve into an Emerald, including the 29 starter cards you did not pick when starting MyTEAM. Nevertheless, earning all 99 nets you a Ruby De'Aaron Fox.

“All-Time” Domination Rewards

Lastly, complete the “All-Time” Domination and earn six Emerald player cards that evolve into a Sapphire. Along the way, you indeed earn MTP, Diamond Shoes & Boosts, HOF Badges, and more. Earning three stars in each game nets you an Amethyst Pau Gasol.

Overall, NBA 2K24 Season 1 offers a lot of exciting new content and rewards for everyone. Additionally, the devs released a 2KDAY playbook to give you better insight on the MyTEAM rewards.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.

