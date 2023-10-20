Season 2 of NBA 2K24 is finally here, with rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Since both modes now use a shared progression system, you only need to play one mode to unlock all 80 rewards. Additionally, Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass members get premium rewards, with the latter receiving some level skips. Overall, there's a ton of rewards to be had in NBA 2K24 Season 2, so let's check them out.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER

LEVEL 1 MyTEAM Reward MyCAREER Season Pass Reward 1 FA Victor Wembayama Season 2 Ball & Tee Face Paint – Skull 2 Double XP Coin – 30 Minutes Double XP Coin – 30 Minutes 2,500 VC 3 Emerald Luka Doncic Jumpshot Meter – Diamond Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games 4 Ball & Uniforms Pack (S2) NASA Scarf Ascension Picks (5x) 5 Ascension Picks (x2) Release – Comet Green 2,500 VC 6 Emerald Anthony Davis Banners – Wizards & Bill Russell 3D Glasses 7 Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes First Indicator Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC 8 Tokens (2x) Accuracy Boost (+1 pass accuracy) 2,500 VC 9 Ascension Picks (3x) Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-C) Gatorade Boosts (15x) – 5 boosts

10 Sapphire Bernard King Banners – Warriors and Jordan Poole Diamond Shoes (3x) and Diamond Boosts (3x) 11 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5) Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes 2,500 VC 12 Prize Ball (Emerald) Jersey – Mitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC 13 Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes Light Bulb Indicator Ascension Picks (7x) 14 4 Ascension Picks Season 2 Emote Pack #1 2,500 VC 15 Ruby Jeff Hornacek Face Paint – St. Bernard Gloves (Sci-Fi) 16 Tokens (3x) Banners – Suns & NBA 2K24 Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC 17 Silver Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5) Accessory Boost (+1 to Driving Layup) 2,500 VC 18 Prize Ball (Sapphire) Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-B) Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games

19 Ascension Picks (5x) Season 2 Emote Pack (#2) Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 20 Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable) BMX Bike (Slime) 2,500 VC 21 Prize Ball (Ruby) Silver Floor Setter Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC 22 Gold Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5) Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC 23 Ascension Picks (6x) Skill Boosts (60x) – 10 Games 2,500 VC 24 Tokens (5x) Accessory Boost (+1 Steal) Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 boosts 25 Amethyst Kevin McHale Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes 10,000 MT Points 26 Double XP Coin – 60 Minutess Season 2 Ball Trail 2,500 VC 27 Prize Ball – Amethyst Jack-O'Lantern Hairstyle Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC

28 Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10) Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes Ascension Picks (8x) 29 Ascension Picks (7x) Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-A) 2,500 VC 30 Legendary Path Wheel Spin (Ruby) Wearable Mascot Costume Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games 31 Double XP Coin – 120 Minutes Banners – Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron Fox Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Choice of 1) 32 Ascension Picks (8x) Season 2 Emote Pack #3 5,000 VC 33 Shoe Pack Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes (6X) – Double XP Coins (30 Minutes) – MyCAREER 34 Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10) Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 total boosts Ruby Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable) 35 Amethyst Greg Popovich Coach Card NASA Racesuit 5,000 VC 36 Ascension Picks (10x) Double XP Coin – 120 Minutes Sci-Fi Armor

37 Mirage Deluxe Pack (Unsellable) Banners – Damien Lillard and Kobe Bryant 15,000 MT Points

38 Hall of Fame Badge Pack (1x) Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-S) 10,000 VC

39 15,000 MyTEAM Points Cyborg Suit (Chrome) Cyborg Suit – Carbon Fiber

40 Diamond Wilt Chamberlain Gold Floor Setter Diamond Wilt Chamberlain (Alternate Art Work)

And that wraps it up for all of Season 2's rewards. Check out the latest court side report for all the latest on the newest NBA 2K24 season. We hope you enjoy everything Season 2 brings to the table.

