Season 2 of NBA 2K24 is finally here, with rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Since both modes now use a shared progression system, you only need to play one mode to unlock all 80 rewards. Additionally, Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass members get premium rewards, with the latter receiving some level skips. Overall, there's a ton of rewards to be had in NBA 2K24 Season 2, so let's check them out.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER

LEVEL 1MyTEAM RewardMyCAREERSeason Pass Reward
1FA Victor WembayamaSeason 2 Ball & TeeFace Paint – Skull
2Double XP Coin – 30 MinutesDouble XP Coin – 30 Minutes2,500 VC
3Emerald Luka DoncicJumpshot Meter – DiamondSkill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
4Ball & Uniforms Pack (S2)NASA ScarfAscension Picks (5x)
5Ascension Picks (x2)Release – Comet Green2,500 VC
6Emerald Anthony DavisBanners – Wizards & Bill Russell3D Glasses
7Double XP Coin – 60 MinutesFirst IndicatorDouble XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
8Tokens (2x)Accuracy Boost (+1 pass accuracy)2,500 VC
9Ascension Picks (3x)Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-C)Gatorade Boosts (15x) – 5 boosts
10Sapphire Bernard KingBanners – Warriors and Jordan PooleDiamond Shoes (3x) and Diamond Boosts (3x)
11Bronze Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes2,500 VC
12Prize Ball (Emerald)Jersey – Mitchell & Ness Galaxy SwingmanDouble XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
13Double XP Coin – 60 MinutesLight Bulb IndicatorAscension Picks (7x)
144 Ascension PicksSeason 2 Emote Pack #12,500 VC
15Ruby Jeff HornacekFace Paint – St. BernardGloves (Sci-Fi)
16Tokens (3x)Banners – Suns & NBA 2K24Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
17Silver Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)Accessory Boost (+1 to Driving Layup)2,500 VC
18Prize Ball (Sapphire)Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-B)Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
19Ascension Picks (5x)Season 2 Emote Pack (#2)Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
20Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable)BMX Bike (Slime)2,500 VC
21Prize Ball (Ruby)Silver Floor SetterDouble XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
22Gold Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)Double XP Coin – 60 MinutesDouble XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
23Ascension Picks (6x)Skill Boosts (60x) – 10 Games2,500 VC
24Tokens (5x)Accessory Boost (+1 Steal)Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 boosts
25Amethyst Kevin McHaleDouble XP Coin – 60 Minutes10,000 MT Points
26Double XP Coin – 60 MinutessSeason 2 Ball Trail2,500 VC
27Prize Ball – AmethystJack-O'Lantern HairstyleDouble XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
28Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10)Double XP Coin – 60 MinutesAscension Picks (8x)
29Ascension Picks (7x)Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-A)2,500 VC
30Legendary Path Wheel Spin (Ruby)Wearable Mascot CostumeSkill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
31Double XP Coin – 120 MinutesBanners – Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron FoxHall of Fame Badge Pack (Choice of 1)
32Ascension Picks (8x)Season 2 Emote Pack #35,000 VC
33Shoe PackDouble XP Coin – 60 Minutes(6X) – Double XP Coins (30 Minutes) – MyCAREER
34Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10)Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 total boostsRuby Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable)
35Amethyst Greg Popovich Coach CardNASA Racesuit5,000 VC
36Ascension Picks (10x)Double XP Coin – 120 MinutesSci-Fi Armor
37Mirage Deluxe Pack (Unsellable)Banners – Damien Lillard and Kobe Bryant15,000 MT Points
38Hall of Fame Badge Pack (1x)Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-S)10,000 VC
3915,000 MyTEAM PointsCyborg Suit (Chrome)Cyborg Suit – Carbon Fiber
40Diamond Wilt ChamberlainGold Floor SetterDiamond Wilt Chamberlain (Alternate Art Work)

And that wraps it up for all of Season 2's rewards. Check out the latest court side report for all the latest on the newest NBA 2K24 season. We hope you enjoy everything Season 2 brings to the table.

