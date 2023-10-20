Season 2 of NBA 2K24 is finally here, with rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Since both modes now use a shared progression system, you only need to play one mode to unlock all 80 rewards. Additionally, Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass members get premium rewards, with the latter receiving some level skips. Overall, there's a ton of rewards to be had in NBA 2K24 Season 2, so let's check them out.
NBA 2K24 Season 2 Rewards For MyTEAM and MyCAREER
|LEVEL 1
|MyTEAM Reward
|MyCAREER
|Season Pass Reward
|1
|FA Victor Wembayama
|Season 2 Ball & Tee
|Face Paint – Skull
|2
|Double XP Coin – 30 Minutes
|Double XP Coin – 30 Minutes
|2,500 VC
|3
|Emerald Luka Doncic
|Jumpshot Meter – Diamond
|Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
|4
|Ball & Uniforms Pack (S2)
|NASA Scarf
|Ascension Picks (5x)
|5
|Ascension Picks (x2)
|Release – Comet Green
|2,500 VC
|6
|Emerald Anthony Davis
|Banners – Wizards & Bill Russell
|3D Glasses
|7
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|First Indicator
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|8
|Tokens (2x)
|Accuracy Boost (+1 pass accuracy)
|2,500 VC
|9
|Ascension Picks (3x)
|Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-C)
|Gatorade Boosts (15x) – 5 boosts
|10
|Sapphire Bernard King
|Banners – Warriors and Jordan Poole
|Diamond Shoes (3x) and Diamond Boosts (3x)
|11
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|2,500 VC
|12
|Prize Ball (Emerald)
|Jersey – Mitchell & Ness Galaxy Swingman
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|13
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|Light Bulb Indicator
|Ascension Picks (7x)
|14
|4 Ascension Picks
|Season 2 Emote Pack #1
|2,500 VC
|15
|Ruby Jeff Hornacek
|Face Paint – St. Bernard
|Gloves (Sci-Fi)
|16
|Tokens (3x)
|Banners – Suns & NBA 2K24
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|17
|Silver Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)
|Accessory Boost (+1 to Driving Layup)
|2,500 VC
|18
|Prize Ball (Sapphire)
|Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-B)
|Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
|19
|Ascension Picks (5x)
|Season 2 Emote Pack (#2)
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack
|20
|Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable)
|BMX Bike (Slime)
|2,500 VC
|21
|Prize Ball (Ruby)
|Silver Floor Setter
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|22
|Gold Badge Option Pack (Choice of 5)
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|23
|Ascension Picks (6x)
|Skill Boosts (60x) – 10 Games
|2,500 VC
|24
|Tokens (5x)
|Accessory Boost (+1 Steal)
|Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 boosts
|25
|Amethyst Kevin McHale
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|10,000 MT Points
|26
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutess
|Season 2 Ball Trail
|2,500 VC
|27
|Prize Ball – Amethyst
|Jack-O'Lantern Hairstyle
|Double XP Coins (60 Minutes) – MT & MC
|28
|Gold Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10)
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|Ascension Picks (8x)
|29
|Ascension Picks (7x)
|Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-A)
|2,500 VC
|30
|Legendary Path Wheel Spin (Ruby)
|Wearable Mascot Costume
|Skill Boosts (30x) – 5 Games
|31
|Double XP Coin – 120 Minutes
|Banners – Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron Fox
|Hall of Fame Badge Pack (Choice of 1)
|32
|Ascension Picks (8x)
|Season 2 Emote Pack #3
|5,000 VC
|33
|Shoe Pack
|Double XP Coin – 60 Minutes
|(6X) – Double XP Coins (30 Minutes) – MyCAREER
|34
|Diamond Shoe Boost Option Pack (Choice of 10)
|Gatorade Boosts (30x) – 10 total boosts
|Ruby Legendary Path Option Pack (Unsellable)
|35
|Amethyst Greg Popovich Coach Card
|NASA Racesuit
|5,000 VC
|36
|Ascension Picks (10x)
|Double XP Coin – 120 Minutes
|Sci-Fi Armor
|37
|Mirage Deluxe Pack (Unsellable)
|Banners – Damien Lillard and Kobe Bryant
|15,000 MT Points
|38
|Hall of Fame Badge Pack (1x)
|Winner's Circle Badge (Tier-S)
|10,000 VC
|39
|15,000 MyTEAM Points
|Cyborg Suit (Chrome)
|Cyborg Suit – Carbon Fiber
|40
|Diamond Wilt Chamberlain
|Gold Floor Setter
|Diamond Wilt Chamberlain (Alternate Art Work)
And that wraps it up for all of Season 2's rewards. Check out the latest court side report for all the latest on the newest NBA 2K24 season. We hope you enjoy everything Season 2 brings to the table.
