NBA 2K24 Shows Off Improvements To MyPLAYER builder, New badge progression system for MyCAREER & The City

NBA 2K24 released some new info today on improvements to MyPLAYER builder, including a new badge progression system for MyCAREER players. The new info is sure to get fans excited for the game as we approach NBA 2K24's release date.

The latest NBA 2K24 courtside report talked about making improvements to the Player Builder, and how the new badge system improves the experience for MyCAREER players. Additionally, the devs shared how some of the new badges worked via posts on their X (Twitter) account.

Pre-existing badges also received some adjustments in efforts to balance the game. 24 new total badges make their way NBA 2K24, increasing the total to 77.

So how do badges affect NBA 2K24's gameplay? Without further ado, let's check out some of these new badges in NBA 2K24.

#NBA2K24 brings many changes and improvements to the MyPLAYER builder to ensure this is the best builder ever created 🔥 📶A whole new badge progression system to MyCAREER and The City (New Gen Only) 🐍 24 new badges

🛡 77 in total ⛹️‍♂️You'll want to build a MyPLAYER that fits… pic.twitter.com/bIfOIBnLfb — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 25, 2023

NBA 2K24 All 24 New Badges

Before NBA 2K24's release date, Visual Concepts is constantly releasing more info about the game.

Here is a list of every new badge in NBA 2K24, separated by the different types below:

Finish with authority with the all-new Precision Dunker badge in #NBA2K24, which improves your ability to make skill dunks 💪 pic.twitter.com/wibE2WcCLu — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 25, 2023

Scoring Badges:

Float Game – Improves player ability to make floaters and runners while attacking

– Improves player ability to make floaters and runners while attacking Scooper – Improves quick scoop layup shot chances

– Improves quick scoop layup shot chances Bunny – Increased shot chances for Hop step layups and dunks

– Increased shot chances for Hop step layups and dunks Spin Cycle – Drives finished with a spin layup or dunk receive an increased shot chance

– Drives finished with a spin layup or dunk receive an increased shot chance Two Step – Cradle and Euro step layups and dunks receive a shot boost

Cradle and Euro step layups and dunks receive a shot boost Precision Dunker – Using the skill dunk mechanic will reward players with an improved chance of flushing their dunk attempt

Using the skill dunk mechanic will reward players with an improved chance of flushing their dunk attempt Hook Specialist – Increases a player’s ability to make hook shots out of the post

Increases a player’s ability to make hook shots out of the post Post-Fade Phenom – Allows a player to make post-fades and hop shots out of the post at a higher clip

Allows a player to make post-fades and hop shots out of the post at a higher clip Open Looks – Enhances player’s ability to make wide-open jumpers

– Enhances player’s ability to make wide-open jumpers Spot Finder – By using the “Get Open” mechanic (R2 or Right Trigger Tap), this allows players to receive a speed boost off-the-ball to get into open space, raising their chance of knocking down the shot off the catch.

– By using the “Get Open” mechanic (R2 or Right Trigger Tap), this allows players to receive a speed boost off-the-ball to get into open space, raising their chance of knocking down the shot off the catch. Whistle – Creating contact and going to the free throw line while attacking the rim or shooting a jump shot is improved

Creating contact and going to the free throw line while attacking the rim or shooting a jump shot is improved Free Points – Knocking down free throws with the game on the line is improved in clutch moments

Knocking down free throws with the game on the line is improved in clutch moments Bulldozer – Improves player’s ability to push through physical body-ups and finish with physicality around the rim.

The new Two-Step badge in #NBA2K24 is perfect for the fancy finishers out there, improving your ability to Eurostep and cradle layups or dunks! 🦶 pic.twitter.com/eGpqpHB9vd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 25, 2023

Ball-Handling & Passing

Relay Passer – Gives a boost to shooters in a pass-to-assist situations

Gives a boost to shooters in a pass-to-assist situations Touch Passer – Faster animations for players who quickly move the ball upon receiving it

Faster animations for players who quickly move the ball upon receiving it Blow-By – Body-up interactions boosted for Quick ball-handlers during interactions with defenders

Body-up interactions boosted for Quick ball-handlers during interactions with defenders Physical Handles – Increased chance of winning the outcome following a dribble move

Increased chance of winning the outcome following a dribble move Speed Booster – Allows for quicker launches when coming from a stand-still dribble situation (Perimeter-only quick first step badge)

– Allows for quicker launches when coming from a stand-still dribble situation (Perimeter-only quick first step badge) Triple Strike – Players perform triple threat launches and jukes at a higher rate

Speed up the explosion when attacking from the perimeter with the all-new Speed Booster badge in #NBA2K24 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qbwm9pX64i — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 25, 2023

Defense

Fast Feet – Improves speed for defensive players

Improves speed for defensive players Right Stick Ripper – Boosts steal attempts by using the right-stick steal mechanic

Boosts steal attempts by using the right-stick steal mechanic Immovable Enforcer – Allows defenders to win physical matchups when it comes to body-ups and contact layup

Allows defenders to win physical matchups when it comes to body-ups and contact layup 94 Feet – Players receive fewer body-up stamina hits and improved body-up wins when pressing full court.

Taking a closer look 👀 pic.twitter.com/7R4DW35TGn — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 25, 2023

The following badges have been removed:

Limitless Takeoff

Bully

Clamp Breaker

Menace

Mismatch Expert

Quick First Step

Vice Grip

Amped

Clutch Shooter

Floor General

Volume Shooter

NBA 2K MyCAREER Builder And Badge Progression

When starting NBA 2K24, players have the option to go straight into editing their MyPLAYER. Additionally, if you're new to the series, the game gives you a player template you can build off of. Takeovers are no longer part of the process for building your MyPLAYER. Instead, Takeovers become available in-game, which you can learn more about in our dedicated NBA 2K24 Gameplay piece.

Badges are now split into four tiers (S, A, B, and C), with S being the highest. Like NBA 2K23, your determines tier assignments, while each badge has its own requirements in order to unlock.

Lastly, the dev team implemented more adjustments to prevent meta builds that dominate the landscape. Additionally, they overhauled attribute caps for various size combinations. This means max heights and weights have been updated per position.

When starting a career, you instantly begin your journey to collect more badges. The more you use a badge in a game, the more the badge level matches your play. Conversely, badges with less usage trend towards lower levels. Fortunately, badge levels never drop below bronze. Additionally, certain badges don't get lowered if they're used in a mode where they can't really be used. For example, The Relay Passer Badge in a 2v2 game gives no opportunity to really use it.

Badges become easier to gain and keep depending on their tier. You improve badge level progression at the Team Practice Facility, Gatorade Training Facility, and Chris Brickley's Gym. Badge progression never decreases.

NBA 2K24's release date could not come any sooner with all these new changes.

NBA 2K24 Gameplay – Badge Perks, Performance Multipliers & Floor Setters

To help players speed up their leveling process, NBA 2K24 introduces Badge Perks. They benefit the progression of individual badges, consisting of four slots per perk. Each slot represents a different badge tier, while a badge may only have one badge perk equipped at a time.

All NBA 2K24 Badge Perks:

Overdrive – Increases badge level progression in games.

– Increases badge level progression in games. Immunity – Slows down badge level regression in games.

– Slows down badge level regression in games. Drill Savant – Increases badge level progression in Team Practice Facility.

– Increases badge level progression in Team Practice Facility. Scholar – Gives a significant increase in badge level progression for PvP games (Must finish with high Teammate Grade). However, failing to receive a high Teammate Grade, you receive no progression.

– Gives a significant increase in badge level progression for PvP games (Must finish with high Teammate Grade). However, failing to receive a high Teammate Grade, you receive no progression. Winner’s Circle – Gives an added boost in badge level progression for PvP games that result in a win. However, failing to win the game earns you no progression for the badge

– Gives an added boost in badge level progression for PvP games that result in a win. However, failing to win the game earns you no progression for the badge High-Risk – Increases your badge level progression for PvP games with badge usage. However, the badge gets accelerated regression with lack of usage.

If you're looking for something to equip to all your badges simultaneously (As long as you meet the challenges from the multipliers in their modes), then look no further than at Performance Multipliers. Three types of Performance Multipliers are made up of four versions: NBA, City, The REC, and Pro-Am (12 total multipliers).

The three types of Multipliers include:

Grade A Student – Badge level progression accelerated for all equipped badges (In games finished with high Teammate Grade) Winner Takes All – Badge level progression accelerated for all equipped badges (In games finished with a victory) Up for the Challenge – Increased badge level progression in games against tough opponents



Lastly, NBA 2K24 introduces more prizes and rewards earned via Season XP. Introducing, Floor setters, which come free with the Base Pass each Season. 18 total Floor Setter slots exist in total for NBA 2K24, nine silver, and nine gold. When adding a floor setter to a badge, it prevents your badge from dropping below the current level.

If your badge didn't progress to the level of the Floor Setter you applied it to, then the badge auto-progresses to that level. Of course, the player still needs to fulfill the attribute requirements. Floor setters become permament when applied, unable to be changed. However, if your player progresses beyond the Floor Setter badge level, this feature won't prevent you from doing so.

Stay tuned for more info, as the NBA 2K24 devs plan to release more content as part of their content reveal roadmap. Overall, fans still eagerly await for more news on the streamlined MyCAREER mode. Additionally, we look forward to seeing more NBA 2K24 gameplay with ProPLAY technology. NBA 2K24's release date September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.For more gaming & NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.