We got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 12 Answers to you earn some VC this weekend. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from developer interviews, to player highlights and more. However, we also understand that most people watch 2KTV to get VC by answering the questions in each episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 12 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 12 Answers

  1. NBA 2K23
  2. 4
  3. 14
  4. Derrick Rose
  5. Perks
  6. Any
  7. Cavaliers

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 12. To answer a question, you just need to press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly throughout each episode, so keep on the lookout for new questions. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though there's a chance that they'll earn other rewards.

New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the series. Furthermore, episodes can last as long as 15-25 minutes, depending on the amount of content shown.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 11 featured ten questions, three of which rewarded you regardless of the answer you chose. That's 30% of the questions from just one episode! Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the NBA Season officially ends. There are a limited number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2025, we'll see a new episode launch almost every week.
In other news, the developers released new patch notes for the Season 3 Update. Furthermore, the developers released a new player ratings update this week. And if you need more NBA 2K content, keep checking back for the latest locker codes to redeem in-game.

