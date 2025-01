We got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 18 Answers to help players earn some free VC this weekend. For those new to the series, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews with real players and developers, fan highlights, and more. However, we also understand that everyone watches 2KTV to get VC by answering the questions in every episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 18 Answers for your convenience.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 18 Answers

TRUE TRUE TRUE Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Go The Gorilla 40 Dwyane Wade Any Any Doug Christie

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 18. To answer a question, you just need to press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly throughout each episode, so you'll have to watch the entire episode to find them all. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though you might sometimes earn something else.

New episodes of 2KTV typically release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the past. Furthermore, episodes length varies, depending on the amount of content within the episode itself.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video, or you could lose the order of questions you were on. Furthermore, you could accidentally skip a question, which means you earn less VC from an episode. Essentially, just be cautious when watching 2KTV. These rewards can make a big difference for you in the long run.

Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 17 featured ten questions, one of which gave you a reward, regardless of your answer. That's 25% of the answers right there! Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC.

Lastly, each season of 2KTV ends when the NBA Season officially ends. There are a limited number of episodes of 2KTV in an NBA 2K game. Therefore, until the conclusion of the NBA Finals in 2025, we'll see a new episode launch almost every week.

