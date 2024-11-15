NBA 2K25 players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 can ball out on the court with the brand new City Edition Uniforms for every NBA team. The NBA revealed the new City Edition Uniforms for the 2024-2025 season this week, and now you can wear those jerseys in the latest NBA 2K game. But what modes can you see these new uniforms in action? We'll tell you everything you need to know about the City Edition uniforms in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 Adds 2024-2025 City Edition Uniforms For All 30 Teams

The new 2024-2025 City Edition NBA Uniforms are now available in NBA 2K25 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC players will get them in an update for Season 3. They're available for use in the following modes:

MyCAREER

Play Now

MyNBA

The City Edition Uniforms are a collaboration between the NBA and Nike that first started during the 2017-2018 season. Every year, a new set of City Edition uniforms is released for each team. And of course, this also means they've appeared in various NBA 2K games since.

Each jersey usually reflects a theme. For example, the Philadelphia 76ers' City Edition Jerseys include a spectrum of colors that each represent the teams of Philadelphia. This includes the Eagles, Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies. As the “City” name suggests, all uniforms are a representation of the cities that these teams play in.

The addition of the City Edition jerseys are just another way for 2K and Visual Concepts to increase the authenticity of the game. This year's NBA 2K title added all FIBA teams, as well as the official FIBA tournament, which you can play in modes like MyCAREER and more.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the new City Edition Uniforms in NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoy having another option to choose from before leading your team to victory. For more NBA 2K25 content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, tune in to the latest episodes of 2KTV to get some free VC.

In other news, NBA 2K25 released a new player ratings update, adjusting the OVRs of several players. You can see the biggest winners and losers during the early stages of the season. Furthermore, 2K released a bundle of sports games dubbed, the “2K Bundle”. Overall, it features a trio of 2K sports games, including WWE 2K24, TopSpin 2K25, and NBA 2K25.

