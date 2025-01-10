NBA 2K25 has released its January player ratings update, coinciding with the Season 4 launch. The latest adjustments highlight Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Evan Mobley, recognizing their stellar performances and significant contributions during the ongoing 2024-25 NBA season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns a 98 overall player rating in NBA 2K25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified his place among the NBA’s elite, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an impressive 30-6 record, the best in the Western Conference. The Thunder’s historic 15-game winning streak, which ended against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, further underscores Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact.

The All-Star guard is averaging 31.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, two steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 52.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range across 36 games.

In recognition of his stellar performances and the Thunder’s league-leading success, NBA 2K has increased Gilgeous-Alexander’s overall player rating by one point, elevating him to a 98 overall. This places him in elite company, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as the highest-rated players in NBA 2K25.

Victor Wembanyama rises to 95 overall

Victor Wembanyama’s sophomore season has been nothing short of extraordinary, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest stars. The San Antonio Spurs’ centerpiece is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range through 32 games.

Wembanyama recently etched his name in the record books as the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks, surpassing milestones set by legends such as LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Kevin Durant.

Despite the Spurs’ 18-19 record, currently positioning them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, Wembanyama’s individual dominance has earned him a three-point boost in NBA 2K25, bringing his overall rating to 95. This improvement positions him among the game’s top 10 players and cements his reputation as a potential future face of the league.

Evan Mobley climbs to 89 overall

Evan Mobley is enjoying a breakout season, playing a crucial role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ remarkable run. The Cavaliers, currently boasting a league-best 33-4 record, are on a 12-game winning streak, including a victory that ended the Thunder’s 15-game streak earlier this week.

Mobley is averaging career highs across the board with 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting an efficient 57.4% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

His impressive play has earned him a two-point increase in his NBA 2K25 overall rating, raising it to 89. Mobley’s consistent contributions and Cleveland’s dominant regular season make him a standout in this month’s ratings update.

Full list of NBA 2K25's January player ratings update

NBA 2K25’s January update showcases the elite play of established stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose leadership and scoring prowess have propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top of the Western Conference standings. It also highlights the continued rise of Victor Wembanyama, whose record-breaking performances and two-way dominance are positioning him as a generational talent for the San Antonio Spurs. Furthermore, the update acknowledges breakout seasons from players like Evan Mobley, whose improved offensive efficiency and defensive versatility have helped the Cleveland Cavaliers achieve a league-best record.

Atlanta Hawks