NBA 2K25 has released its January player ratings update, coinciding with the Season 4 launch. The latest adjustments highlight Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Evan Mobley, recognizing their stellar performances and significant contributions during the ongoing 2024-25 NBA season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earns a 98 overall player rating in NBA 2K25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified his place among the NBA’s elite, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an impressive 30-6 record, the best in the Western Conference. The Thunder’s historic 15-game winning streak, which ended against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, further underscores Gilgeous-Alexander’s impact.
The All-Star guard is averaging 31.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, two steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 52.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range across 36 games.
In recognition of his stellar performances and the Thunder’s league-leading success, NBA 2K has increased Gilgeous-Alexander’s overall player rating by one point, elevating him to a 98 overall. This places him in elite company, tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as the highest-rated players in NBA 2K25.
Victor Wembanyama rises to 95 overall
Victor Wembanyama’s sophomore season has been nothing short of extraordinary, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest stars. The San Antonio Spurs’ centerpiece is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range through 32 games.
Wembanyama recently etched his name in the record books as the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks, surpassing milestones set by legends such as LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Kevin Durant.
Despite the Spurs’ 18-19 record, currently positioning them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference, Wembanyama’s individual dominance has earned him a three-point boost in NBA 2K25, bringing his overall rating to 95. This improvement positions him among the game’s top 10 players and cements his reputation as a potential future face of the league.
Evan Mobley climbs to 89 overall
Evan Mobley is enjoying a breakout season, playing a crucial role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ remarkable run. The Cavaliers, currently boasting a league-best 33-4 record, are on a 12-game winning streak, including a victory that ended the Thunder’s 15-game streak earlier this week.
Mobley is averaging career highs across the board with 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting an efficient 57.4% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.
His impressive play has earned him a two-point increase in his NBA 2K25 overall rating, raising it to 89. Mobley’s consistent contributions and Cleveland’s dominant regular season make him a standout in this month’s ratings update.
Full list of NBA 2K25's January player ratings update
NBA 2K25’s January update showcases the elite play of established stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose leadership and scoring prowess have propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top of the Western Conference standings. It also highlights the continued rise of Victor Wembanyama, whose record-breaking performances and two-way dominance are positioning him as a generational talent for the San Antonio Spurs. Furthermore, the update acknowledges breakout seasons from players like Evan Mobley, whose improved offensive efficiency and defensive versatility have helped the Cleveland Cavaliers achieve a league-best record.
Atlanta Hawks
- De'Andre Hunter: 83 OVR (+1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 82 OVR (+1)
- Bogdan Bogdanović: 79 OVR (-1)
- Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
- Garrison Mathews: 77 OVR (+2)
- Keaton Wallace: 72 OVR (+1)
- Vít Krejčí: 72 OVR (+2)
Boston Celtics
- Payton Pritchard: 82 OVR (-1)
- Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)
- Sam Hauser: 76 OVR (-1)
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson: 84 OVR (+1)
- Nicolas Claxton: 81 OVR (-1)
- Ziaire Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Wilson: 75 OVR (-1)
- Keon Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)
Charlotte Hornets
- Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (-1)
- Mark Williams: 82 OVR (+2)
- Miles Bridges: 81 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Wong: 70 OVR (+1)
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine: 86 OVR (+1)
- Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+1)
- Ayo Dosunmu: 78 OVR (-1)
- Lonzo Ball: 77 OVR (-1)
- Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)
- Jevon Carter: 75 OVR (+2)
- Matas Buzelis: 73 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland: 89 OVR (+1)
- Evan Mobley: 89 OVR (+1)
- Jarrett Allen: 88 OVR (+1)
- Ty Jerome: 81 OVR (+1)
- Dean Wade: 76 OVR (+2)
Dallas Mavericks
- Naji Marshall: 80 OVR (-1)
- Quentin Grimes: 79 OVR (+2)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 77 OVR (+1)
- Dwight Powell: 74 OVR (+1)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 72 OVR (+1)
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray: 84 OVR (+1)
- Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
- Aaron Gordon: 82 OVR (-1)
- Russell Westbrook: 81 OVR (+2)
- Julian Strawther: 76 OVR (-1)
Golden State Warriors
- Draymond Green: 82 OVR (-1)
- Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (-2)
- Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (-3)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 79 OVR (+2)
- Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (+1)
- Buddy Hield: 76 OVR (-4) – largest overall decrease in NBA 2K25's January player ratings update
Houston Rockets
- Jalen Green: 84 OVR (+2)
- Amen Thompson: 83 OVR (+1)
- Cam Whitmore: 78 OVR (+2)
- Steven Adams: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jae'Sean Tate: 73 OVR (-1)
- Reed Sheppard: 72 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
- Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (+1)
- Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)
- Andrew Nembhard: 80 OVR (+2)
- Jarace Walker: 77 OVR (+1)
- Thomas Bryant: 73 OVR (+2)
Los Angeles Clippers
- James Harden: 86 OVR (+1)
- Ivica Zubac: 85 OVR (+2)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 76 OVR (+1)
- Terance Mann: 75 OVR (+1)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (-2)
- Austin Reaves: 83 OVR (+2)
- Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: 77 OVR (-1)
- Dalton Knecht: 77 OVR (-1)
- Max Christie: 77 OVR (+3)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: 89 OVR (+1)
- Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (+3)
- Zach Edey: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jaylen Wells: 79 OVR (+1)
- Scotty Pippen Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)
- Jake LaRavia: 78 OVR (+1)
- Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler: 86 OVR (-2)
- Bam Adebayo: 86 OVR (-1)
- Terry Rozier III: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kel'el Ware: 74 OVR (+4) – largest overall increase in NBA 2K25's January player ratings update
- Keshad Johnson: 69 OVR (+1)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Khris Middleton: 83 OVR (+1)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
- Ryan Rollins: 75 OVR (+2)
- Taurean Prince: 74 OVR (-2)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards: 92 OVR (-1)
- Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (-1)
- Mike Conley: 79 OVR (-1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 77 OVR (-1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (+2)
- Josh Minott: 74 OVR (+3)
New Orleans Pelicans
- C.J. McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)
- Trey Murphy III: 82 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (-1)
- Daniel Theis: 73 OVR (+2)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 98 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Hartenstein: 85 OVR (+1)
- Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (-1)
- Aaron Wiggins: 79 OVR (+1)
- Kenrich Williams: 78 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (-1)
- Ajay Mitchell: 76 OVR (+1)
- Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Orlando Magic
- Goga Bitadze: 82 OVR (+3)
- Anthony Black: 78 OVR (+1)
- Tristan Da Silva: 75 OVR (+1)
- Caleb Houstan: 74 OVR (+2)
- Trevelin Queen: 74 OVR (+7)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Paul George: 84 OVR (-2)
- Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 75 OVR (-1)
- Jeff Dowtin: 71 OVR (+1)
Phoenix Suns
- Jusuf Nurkić: 78 OVR (-1)
- Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (+1)
- Royce O'Neale: 77 OVR (-1)
- Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)
- Ryan Dunn: 76 OVR (+1)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Deni Avdija: 82 OVR (+1)
- Shaedon Sharpe: 81 OVR (+2)
- Jerami Grant: 79 OVR (-1)
- Scoot Henderson: 77 OVR (+2)
- Dalano Banton: 75 OVR (-2)
Sacramento Kings
- De'Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+1)
- DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (-1)
- Keon Ellis: 77 OVR (+1)
- Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+2)
- Alex Len: 74 OVR (+3)
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama: 95 OVR (+3)
- Harrison Barnes: 78 OVR (-1)
- Stephon Castle: 78 OVR (-1)
Toronto Raptors
- R.J. Barrett: 85 OVR (-1)
- Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)
- Gradey Dick: 81 OVR (-1)
- Chris Boucher: 79 OVR (+2)
- Ochai Agbaji: 76 OVR (-1)
- Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (-1)
- Jonathan Mogbo: 75 OVR (-1)
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jamal Shead: 71 OVR (+1)
Utah Jazz
- Lauri Markkanen: 85 OVR (+1)
- John Collins: 84 OVR (-1)
- Collin Sexton: 82 OVR (+3)
- Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (+1)
- Keyonte George: 79 OVR (-1)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 78 OVR (+3)
- Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)
- Johnny Juzang: 73 OVR (+1)
- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)
Washington Wizards
- Jordan Poole: 83 OVR (+2)
- Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)
- Kyle Kuzma: 81 OVR (+1)
- Alexandre Sarr: 81 OVR (+2)
- Corey Kispert: 78 OVR (+2)
- Carlton Carrington: 75 OVR (+1)
- Justin Champagnie: 75 OVR (+1)
- Kyshawn George: 74 OVR (-1)