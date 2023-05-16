My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is officially upon us, with the ping-pong balls set to fall at 8 PM EST (5 PM PST) on Tuesday night. If you believe there’s more hype surrounding the draft lottery than usual, you are probably correct. That’s because we are expected to unofficially find out which team will draft Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has turned himself into one of the most hyped basketball prospects in recent memory, and has been a shoe-in to be the top overall pick in the draft for quite some time. While anything can happen in sports, it seems like a guarantee that whichever team lands the top pick in the upcoming draft lottery will end up being the team that selects Wembanyama.

There are a lot of things that make Wembanyama such a sought-after prospect, but one of the biggest qualities that teams like regarding Wembanyama is his height. Even as tall as he is, Wembanyama can play as a center or a forward, which is versatility that not many other players in the NBA have. So ahead of the draft lottery, let’s take a closer look at Wembanyama’s height and see why it is so important.

Victor Wembanyama’s height

Most outlets have listed Victor Wembanyama’s height at 7’2, which is already quite big, but there are indications that he may have actually grown during his 2022-23 campaign with Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A, which is France’s top basketball league. A report from ESPN back in February indicated that Wembanyama was actually 7’4 now, with some even suggesting he was 7’5 with shoes on as well.

In addition to Wembanyama’s towering height, he features an incredible eight-foot wingspan that helps make him an even more imposing figure on the court on both ends of the floor. Wembanyama can dunk and block opposing shots with ease, but his height hasn’t hampered his shooting abilities that much either, which is why he’s such an impressive prospect.

Wembanyama has always been tall, which is likely thanks in large part to his parents, with his father, Felix, being 6’6 and his mother, Elodie, being 6’3. Wembanyama initially found his way onto the radar of scouts when he was 5’11 at just nine years old, and has continued to grow ever since, with the aforementioned reports suggesting he’s still growing.

Height is always such a big talking point in the NBA, and Wembanyama has quite a bit of it. And if he is continuing to grow as reported, that will only make him a more desirable prospect for teams ahead of the draft lottery. Wembenyama is certainly going to be the talking point of the lottery, and it will be worth keeping an eye out to see which team ends up landing the top overall pick in the 2023 draft.