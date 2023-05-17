Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Bulls will be without a first round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft because of the past trade for Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic. When meeting with Bulls at the NBA Draft Combine, prospect Brandon Miller shut down any speculation that the Bulls would trade into the first round to select him, reports 670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund.

Did #Bulls give any indication to you that they could trade up if they didn’t land a high pick in lottery? Brandon Miller: “Nah.” https://t.co/7EwOlzyIfd — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) May 17, 2023

A succinct answer from Brandon Miller, one that Bulls fans will probably be disappointed to hear. Miller is one of the top prospects in the NBA Draft after having an incredible season at Alabama.

Albeit being a top prospect, questions remain surrounding Miller regarding an incident he was involved in while at school. Miller delivered a hand-gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller was ultimately not charged in the incident, but the story will follow him for the rest of his career.

The good news for Miller is that reports are surfacing that his character is of no concern to teams that are considering drafting him. This is a big step in the right direction for Miller in distancing himself from the tragic controversy.

In terms of on the basketball court, Brandon Miller averaged 18.8 points for the Crimson Tide this season, appearing in and starting 37 games. He would certainly be an asset for a Bulls team that is lacking in scoring from the forward position, but him ending up in Chicago looks unlikely. Expect Miller to go in the top 10 in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft to a team that already owns such a selection.