Alabama Basketball star Brandon Miller is an exciting prospect. He’s dealt with controversy in the past, but his potential is difficult to deny. However, even Miller understands why Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, per Shams Charania.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller, set to be among top 2023 NBA picks, sits down with @Stadium: “I feel like I’m No. 1, but you can’t beat 7-5, 8-foot wingspan.” On becoming a defensive force after taking his first charge foul in college, modeling after Pacers Paul George, and much more. pic.twitter.com/kswkBbeDWk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2023

“I feel like I’m No. 1, but you can’t beat 7-5, 8-foot wingspan,” Miller said of Wembanyama. “I mean… I respect him. Right now, I’m just taking it day by day with my family.”

Although Miller likely won’t be selected No. 1 overall, he features an incredibly high-ceiling.

Brandon Miller’s impressive college stats

In 37 games played for Alabama basketball during the 2022-23 season, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game on 43 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. He added 8.2 rebounds per contest for good measure.

He could be a versatile player in the NBA, standing 6’9 and weighing 200 pounds. Brandon Miller is viewed as a combo-forward who can add shooting prowess, finishing ability, and passing vision to whichever team selects him. His versatility isn’t limited to offense though, as Miller can guard multiple different positions on the defensive end. His defensive skills tend to get overlooked, but he’s displayed promise on that end of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson are the projected top three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller is expected to go No. 2 overall, but could fall to No. 3. Based on what he displayed on the court at Alabama, teams will not want to miss out on Brandon Miller. He’s a player who can help a franchise reach new heights.