South Carolina forward GG Jackson headlines a group of prospects that the Charlotte Hornets brought in for a pre-draft workout on Sunday (h/t Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer). The youngest player in the 2023 NBA Draft class, Jackson is a projected first-round pick that could go as high as the lottery.

The Hornets currently have the No. 2 and No. 27 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

If the Hornets keep the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller and G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson are the two prospects most likely to be selected by a franchise that seems to be embarking on a new era after completing a sale that transferred majority ownership from the hands of basketball icon Michael Jordan.

However, as is custom for teams that hold draft picks as high as the Hornets do, Charlotte finds itself in a position to trade their top pick for an All-Star talent or more draft capital.

Recent reports suggest that the Hornets are at least open to the idea of acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in a deal centered around the second overall pick. Such a move would presumably allow the Pelicans to replace Williamson with a hyper-athletic backcourt piece in Henderson. In return, the Hornets would address a position of need, adding a player that's among the league's most dominant stars when healthy.

If Charlotte were to move down in the draft, the Orlando Magic would be an interesting trade partner, as they hold the No. 6 and No. 11 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Magic would then be able to take another shot at finding a star point guard for their rebuild, while the Hornets put themselves in position to add two top prospects.

One of which could be Jackson, who averaged 15.4 points per game in 2022-23 at 18 years old.