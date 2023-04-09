San Jose State guard Omari Moore has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and signed with LIFT Sports Management, per Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

The California native was named the 2023 Mountain West Player of the Year after averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Spartans last season.

At 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Moore is a playmaking wing with impressive athleticism, length, court vision, and confidence. A clutch performer as well, there’s reason to believe that his game will look even better at the next level, when he plays with a more spaced court and better surrounding talent.

His creative scoring instincts are shown off constantly when he’s on his way to the rim, as his blend of spins, floaters, and ambidextrous finishing allow him to get off a variety of shots from a wide array of angles.

#CollegeHoops Welcome to the Omari Moore show vs Utah State last weekend: 27pts+4ast w/ buckets and dishes at will in the lane The San Jose State 6'6 wing is a certified slasher w/ either hand touch, sick spin moves and an awesome floater game #AllSpartans #MWC #MidMajorBliss pic.twitter.com/xER4HFfiH8 — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) February 14, 2023

Though playing at a mid-major, the stigma surrounding these schools has been dissolved due to the success of players like Damian Lillard and Ja Morant.

Last year, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams rose up draft boards to be selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams, whose game bears remarkable similarities to Moore’s offensively, will likely be a first-team All-Rookie selection.

While it’s unclear where Moore is currently projected to be drafted, for him to hire an agent and forgo the remainder of his college eligibility could mean that he expects to hear good things from NBA scouts.

Looking at the tape, he has good reason to believe that.

At the next level, teams will likely want him to improve his 3-point efficiency. Despite shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range in 2021-22, Moore shot 24.2 percent from deep in his first two seasons with the Spartans and 33.8 percent from 3 last season.