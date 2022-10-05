Scoot Henderson issues bold warning that should scare Victor Wembanyama

Scoot Henderson doesn’t care about facing the top prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama. Whoever he is up against, he has only one goal in mind: embarrass his opponents.

Henderson said as much in a recent interview with The Ringer. When asked if he gets extra motivation facing his biggest rival in the 2023 NBA Draft, the G League Ignite star got brutally honest and emphasized he doesn’t need one.

“I feel like I don’t need any extra motivation…I’m trying to dominate and demoralize whoever I’m in front of,” Henderson said.

Scoot Henderson is widely projected to go no. 2 in the 2023 Draft, behind the consensus no. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. However, the young playmaker firmly believes he is more than capable of being the top selection because of his ability to create shots on his own and for his teammates. He is also a versatile scorer who can attack the rim with ease, especially on the open court.

Of course Wembanyama is a different beast on his own. His combination of size, skill and mobility makes him a true unicorn, which is why several teams are really high on him.

Fortunately for Henderson, he has a chance to show everyone that he is on par or even better than Wembanyama when they meet. The G League Ignite have two scheduled preseason games against the Frenchman’s Metropolitans 92 team on Tuesday and Thursday.

Sure enough, the meeting between the two rising stars are highly anticipated not only by NBA fans but also basketball aficionados in general.