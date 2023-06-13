Don't let anyone convince you that there is a better halftime performer in the NBA than the one and only Red Panda. During the halftime break of Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets up in Mile High City, the crowd at Ball Arena was blessed by the presence of the Red Panda, whose act of flipping ceramic bowls while riding a unicycle has become a fan favorite.

Even fans on Twitter can't get enough of the Red Panda's performance in the NBA Finals.

“Red Panda music at halftime playing in the background, crowd cheering. Gotta make the executive decision there and give the people what they want,” tweeted @jaycaspiankang.

“This concludes the worst first half shooting performance of the year for the Nuggets. Absolutely brutal. At least there is Red Panda,” @DMacRadio shared.

Red Panda at the NBA Finals. What a legend. Got to meet her back in March—just the absolute sweetest person 🔴🐼 pic.twitter.com/v7L8Ar7aL2 — Mike B! 🎤 (@mikebiana) June 13, 2023

“You already know the GOAT Red Panda has the halftime show on lockdown tonight for game 5. When the lights shine the brightest, the true greats don't shy away from them,” said @sullymygoodname.

Red panda! — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) June 13, 2023

Some even think that the Red Panda's appearance in the NBA Finals Monday night is a sign that the Nuggets will finish the job in Game 5.

If 80 year old Red Panda can do that the Nuggets can hit a 3 pic.twitter.com/BpUGsXnVJg — GoBlue Kruse (@snapbackkruse) June 13, 2023

From @jacobglen: “Red Panda sighting at the Finals in Denver! No way the Nuggets lose this game now! It’s their night! God bless Red Panda for coming out of retirement a few years back!🟥🐼🥣🥣🥣=🏀🏆.”

The NBA Finals brought out the best in the Nuggets, and just like those two teams, the Red Panda makes sure that she's got her A-game with her all the time — NBA Finals or not.