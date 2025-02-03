A gambling ring currently under federal investigation for its involvement in suspicious NBA betting activity also allegedly placed wagers against at least three men’s college basketball teams, including HBCUs teams, according to a report by ESPN's David Purdum.

Sources linked the gambling ring to bets placed against HBCU programs North Carolina A&T State University and Mississippi Valley State University as well as Mid-American Conference program Eastern Michigan University during the 2023-24 basketball season. Sportsbook accounts connected to the ring reportedly wagered significant amounts against these teams, raising suspicions among U.S. and offshore sportsbook operators.

One flagged instance involved a Jan. 9 game between North Carolina A&T and Delaware. Wagers on Delaware prompted the first-half point spread to shift from -2 to -3.5, while the full-game spread closed at -4.5. Typically, first-half spreads are about 50% of the full-game lines, making this shift unusual.

The investigation also links the same sportsbook accounts to large wagers on prop bets during two NBA games in the 2023-24 season. One involved former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, while another focused on veteran guard Terry Rozier during his time with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. The NBA conducted an investigation and cleared Rozier, who has not faced any accusations of wrongdoing or criminal charges. According to a statement from the league, the NBA is working with investigators from the Eastern District of New York.

Officials at North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley State have not commented on the criminal investigation. However, North Carolina A&T Athletic Director Earl Hilton acknowledged in an email to ESPN that the school's recent suspension of three basketball players was due to violations of “well-established team rules,” but declined further elaboration, citing privacy regulations.

In a media statement obtained by ESPN, the NCAA said “The NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition,” the NCAA said in a statement to ESPN and other media outlets. “The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever suspicious reports are received. Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current or potential investigations.”

The investigation into the gambling ring and its possible impact on collegiate and professional sports is ongoing.