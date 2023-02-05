The NBA has come down hard on the pair of Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Austin Rivers, with the leaguer handing the two players with suspensions as punishments for their altercation on the court last Friday.

“Orlando’s Mo Bamba has been suspended four games and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers has been suspended three games for their altercation Friday,” reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The fight broke out with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Magic-Timberwolves game when Rivers moved toward Orlando’s bench. Mo Bamba, who was not on the floor, took a swing at Rivers before the two got further entangled with each other. Cooler heads would eventually prevail, but before everything returned to normal, a total of five players were thrown out of the contest. Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers had an early shower as well as Jalen Suggs, Taurean Prince, and Jaden McDaniels.

The Magic still ended up winning the game, with Bamba chipping in 11 points and four rebounds to go with two assists, a steal, and a block in 21 minutes. Rivers, on the other hand, had much less stellar numbers, as he scored zero points on only two attempts from the field. He had an assist and a personal foul in the 10 minutes he was on the floor.

The looming absences of Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers won’t exactly move the needle for their respective teams.

Bamba will begin serving his suspension this Sunday versus the Charlotte Hornets, while Rivers will start his also on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets.