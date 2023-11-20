Group Play is over halfway done in the NBA In-Season Tournament, but there are games on Tuesday, Nov. 21. How can you watch?

Group Play for the NBA In-Season Tournament is already over halfway done, and the standings for the teams to advance to the Knockout Rounds are starting to get more clear. The final three Tournament Nights will take place over a seven-day time period starting on Tuesday, Nov. 21. So, with Group Play wrapping up, we decided to look at the next slate of games. This article will explain everything that you need to know about the Group Play games on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 In-Season Tournament schedule

Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch the In-Season Tournament

Group Play on Nov. 21 features the smallest slate of games so far. Only 10 teams will play on Tuesday. The Cavaliers vs. 76ers game and the Jazz vs. Lakers game will both be on TNT. The other three games will be broadcast locally, but you can watch the games with NBA League Pass.

In-Season Tournament standings

Eastern Conference Group A

Indiana Pacers: 2-0

Philadelphia 76ers: 2-1

Cleveland Cavaliers: 1-1

Atlanta Hawks: 1-1

Detroit Pistons: 0-3

Eastern Conference Group B

Milwaukee Bucks: 2-0

Miami Heat: 2-0

New York Knicks: 1-1

Charlotte Hornets: 1-2

Washington Wizards: 0-3

Eastern Conference Group C

Boston Celtics: 2-0

Brooklyn Nets: 2-1

Orlando Magic: 1-1

Toronto Raptors: 0-1

Chicago Bulls: 0-2

Western Conference Group A

Los Angeles Lakers: 3-0

Utah Jazz: 2-1

Phoenix Suns: 1-1

Portland Trail Blazers: 1-2

Memphis Grizzlies: 0-3

Western Conference Group B

New Orleans Pelicans: 2-1

Denver Nuggets: 2-1

Houston Rockets: 1-1

Dallas Mavericks: 1-2

Los Angeles Clippers: 1-2

Western Conference Group C

Sacramento Kings: 2-0

Minnesota Timberwolves: 2-0

Golden State Warriors: 1-1

Oklahoma City Thunder: 1-2

San Antonio Spurs: 0-3

Eastern Conference storylines

The Toronto Raptors are the only team that hasn't played multiple In-Season Tournament games already. They will play their second Group Play game as the first game during Tuesday's slate, though. The Raptors, who lost their first In-Season Tournament game, will take on the Orlando Magic. After years of rebuilding, the Magic are 7-5 and firmly on the path to making the postseason or, at the bare minimum, the Play-In Tournament. Despite having a young team that has already been bitten by the injury bug, the Magic have impressed in the early portion of the season.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the young stars on the team. The young duo have nearly identical stats and form one of the best young one-two punches in the league. Meanwhile, the Raptors appear to be stuck in a purgatory. They are by no means one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but they are only 5-7 and don't inspire many fans to believe that they are a playoff-caliber team. The Raptors have been a long, lanky team that has thrived on the defensive end and in transition for years now.

That remains true this season, but like years prior, their guard depth isn't great. Fred VanVleet's departure to the Houston Rockets didn't help this either, and it has caused the team to struggle in the half-court. Things won't get easier against the Magic, either, as Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

There will be two Eastern Conference games at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks will face each other. Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young are two of the best young point guards in the NBA, and they lead two of the most entertaining offenses in the league. Neither team has a great defense, though. The Hawks are allowing 117.9 points per game, while the Pacers are second to last with 123.4 points allowed per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers will also play each other. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both rank inside of the top 10 in scoring. Maxey is scoring 26.9 points per game, while Embiid's 31.9 points per game lead the NBA. Maxey is on track to win the Most Improved Player award. Embiid looks to become the eighth player ever to win the scoring title in back-to-back-to-back seasons. The Cavaliers are known for their tough defense, though. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen form a huge front-court pairing that is nearly impossible to score on in the paint. Both players are elite rim protectors.

Western Conference storylines

The Trail Blazers already entered rebuild mode when they traded away Damian Lillard, but now they are without a number of their best players. Anfernee Simons has missed most of the season, and Robert Williams was ruled out of the year. Malcolm Brogdon is currently dealing with a hamstring issue, and Scoot Henderson is missing extended time with an ankle injury. Those problems have been evident in the win-loss column. The Blazers are the second-worst team in the Western Conference, so their game against the Phoenix Suns will not be an easy one.

Things haven't gone according to plan for the Suns, though, either. Injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have meant that the big three that includes Kevin Durant haven't played together yet. They were supposed to last week, but Beal's back issues flared up again, and he is expected to be out another three weeks. Kevin Durant has done a fine job of holding down the fort on his own. Durant has played in all 12 of the team's games, and he is scoring 30.8 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the only 3-0 team in the In-Season Tournament. They will look to continue their perfection in the tournament against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers have a great chance to secure their spot in the Knockout Stages, as the Jazz are only 4-8. LeBron James will look to make quick work of Portland. The 38-year-old has been historically efficient to start the year.