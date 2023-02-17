NBA commissioner Adam Silver has played his role well since taking over for the late David Stern in 2014.

However, his appointment came at the genesis of the player empowerment movement. A movement that can be summarized as the attempt of NBA players to take control of their playing future, whether they’re still under contract or not, the era has been defined by more star movement than ever before.

First, there was LeBron James playing the role of puppeteer in 2010, convincing fellow All-Stars in Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to team up with him whether it was with the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls. Then there was Kevin Durant choosing to sign with the Golden State Warriors, a team firmly in the midst of their dynasty run. When LeBron went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had all but mastered the art of placing pressure on franchises, constantly signing 1+1 contracts to ensure the franchise didn’t try to cut any corners building a championship roster.

However, in recent years, the player empowerment has a new face.

Star trade demands.

Silver would address the rise of player trade demands on the popular ESPN show SportsCenter, co-hosted by Sage Steele (h/t ESPN’s Tim Bontemps):

“I think on the other hand, a certain amount of player movement, now, not focusing on demands, but this year, for example, in the week leading up to the trade deadline, something like 12% of the league changed teams. And that’s something that we were intentional about because we shorten contracts. We recognize that that ability for teams to rebuild, now it’s not just about players, but for teams to make changes in direction, and that’s healthy around the league.”