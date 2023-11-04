Adam Silver provided a first-hand review of SKIMS underwear in light of the NBA's new partnership with Kim Kardashian and Jens Grande.

The NBA recently inked a partnership with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS underwear brand. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the main influencers for the brand. Adam Silver recently discussed how the partnership came about and revealed an interesting detail about the undergarments.

Adam Silver confirms SKIMS underwear is comfortable

Silver had a brief discussion with a TMZ Sports reporter about the NBA's new deal. The commissioner said he partnered with Kim Kardashian and co-founder Jens Grande through a mutual connection. Then, he revealed that he was wearing the brand's underwear at that very moment, per NBA Central.

Adam Silver confirms that he wears Skims underwear pic.twitter.com/tu1ffhQ6zP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2023

SKIMS is serious about providing comfortable undergarments to consumers. Adam Silver provided a first-person review of the brand. Naturally, fans have already begun poking fun at Silver's interaction with the reporter.

One fan said this of Adam Silver confirming that he wore SKIMS underwear: “In ‘headlines you wouldn't expect to read' 101.” Other fans were straightforward with their responses simply saying “We didn't need to know that.”

David Stern right now pic.twitter.com/WEbG5Y62R5 — TopOFGame (@topofgame2986) November 3, 2023

Adam Silver's comments were quite comical. However, the new partnership will go beyond personal comfort.

Kim Kardashian recently said this about the new deal: “I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture. Together, SKIMS and the league will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”