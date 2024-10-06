The NBA is full of surprising storylines, but retired hooper Chandler Parsons' latest issue might take the cake for 2024. The former Houston Rocket was victimized in a scam that's hard to believe.

Parsons was duped into sending $1 million to Georgia businessman Calvin Darden Jr, via the Associated Press's Larry Neumeister.

“Prosecutors said Darden also teamed up with a sports agent to fool Parsons, who had a 9-year NBA career, into sending $1 million that was supposed to aid the development of James Wiseman, who currently plays in the NBA,” Neumeister reported.

Wiseman was drafted second overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2020 but lasted just three years with the team. Regardless, Warriors fans couldn't believe what happened to Parsons, via social media.

“Bruh how?!” @warriorsworld said.

“Bizarre. Didn’t have that on my bingo card,” @rayalmeda said.

“Is this real?” @Gmoneyhoneyyy asked.

Darden was convicted of scamming Parsons at his New York City trial and could face up to 11-14 years in prison, although he's free on bail until his sentencing early next year.

Parsons wasn't Darden's only victim, though.

Dwight Howard and Chandler Parsons were both duped

Howard, another NBA retiree, was scammed out of even more money.

“Howard — one of the NBA’s most dominant centers during the prime of his 18-year professional career — testified during the trial that Darden fooled him into giving him $7 million by convincing him that it was an investment toward the purchase of the [WNBA's Atlanta] Dream,” Neumeister said. “In reality, a three-member investor group that included former player Renee Montgomery bought the team in 2021.”

In reality, Darden spent Howard's money on cars, a piano, art, luxury watches, and a down payment on a $3.7 million home. Prosecutors will seize all assets.

Darden is the son of Carl Darden, a former senior vice president for operations at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).