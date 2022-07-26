Charles Barkley gets brutally honest on leaving ‘Inside the NBA’ crew for LIV Golf

If Charles Barkley decides to leave the “Inside the NBA” crew and join LIV Golf, it will be all about the money. The NBA legend made that abundantly clear in his recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Barkley, however, noted that it will take an “astronomical” deal to convince him to leave his job at Turner Sports and take the commentating and broadcasting gig with LIV Golf, via Sports Illustrated. As reported earlier, Barkley would easily say yes if LIV Golf offers him triple of the $20 million salary he’s earning right now.

Interestingly, the NBA legend also provided other details about his talks with LIV Golf and its chief Greg Norman. Apparently, the new golf tour has yet to make an offer to Barkley, while Turner Sports has been quiet about their stance on the possibility of him leaving the network and his show.

Barkley, however, emphasized that he won’t be waiting for long if LIV Golf doesn’t give him an offer soon. In fact, he even gave a deadline, noting that he will no longer entertain them and give them free publicity if he doesn’t get an offer by Thursday.

“I’m not going to keep TNT in limbo,” Barkley shared.

Charles Barkley is under exclusive contract with Turner Sports until 2025, so he has no other choice but leave “Inside the NBA” if he opts to join LIV Golf. With that said, it’s only natural for Barkley to seek for a huge payday to make the move worth it.

The possibility of Chuck exiting the show is bad news for basketball fans, though, especially since “Inside the NBA” has been one of the best sports shows for years now.

Here’s to hoping Sir Charles chooses to stay for now. After all, he can explore LIV Golf again when his contract is up.