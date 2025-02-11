Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Daniel Theis is leaving the NBA, and heading to Europe to play. Theis agreed to a contract with the squad AS Monaco, per Basket News.

Theis is from Germany and has moved around a lot in the NBA, as mostly a reserve player. He played sparingly this season, and hadn't seen the floor since January.

Three Euro League teams apparently wanted Theis to sign with them. There were also some NBA teams interested in the veteran. Theis ultimately decided to sign with the squad that gave him the best chance to significantly contribute right away, per the outlet. AS Monaco apparently did not offer him the most lucrative contract.

Theis was most recently a member of the Thunder in the NBA, although he didn't log a minute for the team. He was waived by the team in recent weeks. Theis did play some this season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Daniel Theis played for several NBA teams

Theis suited up for several different NBA franchises in his 8-year tenure. He started his career in his native Germany, before joining the Boston Celtics in 2017.

If this is the end of Theis' NBA career, it won't be remembered as too successful. Theis averaged 7.1 points per game in his career, while shooting almost 54 percent from the field. He never played for an NBA champion.

Theis had more success overseas. He helped represent Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in basketball. He was part of a German team that won the gold medal in that event. He had a lot of success playing professionally in Germany, including being named an All-Star four times in their professional basketball leagues. Theis also played for Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his time in the NBA, Theis battled injuries. Fans of the player certainly hope he has more success in Europe, than he did playing in the United States.