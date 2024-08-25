For the most part, many of the biggest free agents in the NBA have come off the board, but there are still some valuable players who have yet to find a new home. One such guy is veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who is coming off a 2023-24 campaign where he spent time with the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Gallinati made his return to action last season after he missed the entire 2022-23 campaign with a torn ACL, but he didn't make much of an impact with any of his three teams (5.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.1 APG, 43.7 FG%). And even though no teams have come calling yet, Gallinari shot down the notion that he'd play overseas, as he made it clear he wants to stay in the NBA for the upcoming campaign.

“A return to Italy? Not yet. There is still time for [me in] the market, anything can happen at any time. Miami? It’s not my time yet, there are other free agents and we’ll decide later. It could be anywhere, as long as it’s a competitive franchise.” – Danilo Gallinari, La Repubblica

Danilo Gallinari looking for one more contract in the NBA

Throughout his career, Gallinari has been a spark plug scorer who can either start games or come off the bench and provide some offensive production from the frontcourt. While he isn't exactly a great defender, Gallinari's ability to knock down threes at a high clip has helped him stay in the league, even as he struggled in his return to action last year.

And yet, while there hasn't been much interest in him to this point, Gallinari isn't giving up on his hopes of landing with a new team for the 2024-25 campaign. While he is 36 years old and only recently recovered from a torn ACL, Gallinari could be a big contributor off the bench for a playoff contender if he can find his three-point stroke.

Regardless, it doesn't seem like a stint overseas is in the cards for Gallinari right now, but his stance could potentially change if he continues to receive little interest from NBA teams on the open market. So while free agency is largely over, Gallinari's status is worth keeping an eye on, as he seems determined to remain in the league and put off playing overseas for the time being.