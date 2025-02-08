The excitement for Golden State Warriors fans will stretch all the way through NBA All-Star Weekend. The franchise will have four representatives at this year's festivities beginning on Saturday, February 15 with Draymond Green and Moses Moody competing in the Kia Skills Challenge, followed by sharpshooter Buddy Hield in the 3-Point Contest and Steph Curry suiting up as an NBA All-Star for the 11th time on Sunday.

Curry now has the most All-Star selections in franchise history, and will be cheered on by his home fans at the Chase Center.

“Yet another achievement and a fitting one for sure, given that we’re hosting the game,” head coach Steve Kerr said in January, per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m thrilled for Steph. He deserves it, obviously. He’s having another great season.”

The Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler in a massive deal at the trade deadline, and the 14-year veteran will debut on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

Draymond Green and Moses Moody look to win Skills Challenge for Warriors

Green is a four-time All-Star selection, competing in his first Skills Challenge since 2016 when it was still an individual event. Karl-Anthony Towns collected the hardware after Green struggled to hit a three-pointer as time was ticking down.

With Moody as a partner, they will have a difficult task against the three other teams. The early favorite to win is looking to be the two-man San Antonio Spurs squad in Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, as their chemistry on pick-and-rolls has blossomed throughout the 2024-25 season.

Another tough draw is the Cleveland Cavaliers pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, key members of the Eastern Conference's No. 1 team. Then, there's the rookie duo that's gearing up to make some noise, in top 2024 NBA Draft picks Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.