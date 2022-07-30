Many basketball fans were surprised on Thursday night when former NBA MVP candidate Dwight Howard appeared in a WWE tryout. The one-time NBA champion showed up in Nashville to participate in a tryout ahead of SummerSlam. Afterwards, Howard said that he was interested in potentially stepping foot in the WWE as a full-time wrestler.

“I think it is something that’s in my future,” Dwight Howard said. “I love the WWE. I love wrestling. … Hopefully, one day in the future I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up the belt. That would be amazing.”

Well, based on how Triple H reacted to Howard’s appearance in the try-out, he may be a good fit for them. The newly-minted head of creative in WWE talked about the NBA star’s brief appearance in the tryout and gave a glowing review, saying: (via Wrestling Inc)

“[Howard]’s straight from the shadow realm. He came in here and flicked everyone like a booger and it was amazing,”

The WWE is undergoing a major shift in how they operate. With Vince McMahon gone from his post, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are now in charge of leading the company. Many fans are hoping that Triple H’s work in NXT translates well to the entire WWE.

As for Dwight Howard, it’s unclear whether the NBA star will get a shot at stepping inside the Squared Circle. Despite the perceived “fake” nature of professional wrestling, it takes a lot of skill and commitment to go toe-to-toe with veteran wrestlers. If Howard wants to appear in the ring in any capacity, he’ll need to do a lot of work to get to the same level as the vets of this trade.