When the Philadelphia 76ers inked Paul George to a staggering $211.58 million contract in the summer of 2024, the team envisioned him to be the missing piece that will lead the franchise to an NBA title — or at least get them over that second-round hump in the NBA Playoffs. What was not part of Philly's vision was George getting outscored on a random February night by Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

But that was exactly what happened on Wednesday evening.

The nine-time NBA All-Star coughed up just two points after an atrocious 1-for-7 shooting from the field in 36:31 minutes of action during a 100-96 loss on the road to the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, James had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from the floor in a 131-119 loss in Salt Lake City to the Utah Jazz.

To be fair, Bronny James played garbage minutes against the Jazz. There was barely any pressure in the game anymore when he spent all those 7:44 minutes on the court. On the other hand, it can still be hard to believe that someone of George's caliber put up just two points in nearly 40 minutes of floor time.

“Bronny had more Points then Paul George today 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” shared a fan.

“Paul George needa hang them up already,” read a suggestion from a fan.

Via another social media commenter: “One played 8 minutes the other played 37 minutes. The Prince is prepping for the throne”

“I really can’t believe PG going out like this,” one said.

“Bronny redemption arc i’m here for it,” another posted.

Anyone can have bad nights in the NBA, even someone like George. But one can't also help but wonder what's going on with Goerge. Over the last five 76er games, George has averaged just 10.2 points on a bad 39.6 percent shooting from the field and a 34.6 percent success rate on shots from deep. Quentin Grimes, who's played in only four games so far with the 76ers, is already averaging 16.8 points for the 76ers.

If it helps calm frustrated Paul George fans, they can just consider the fact that he outscored James by nine points during the 76ers' 116-106 loss to the Lakers back in November. The Lakers and the 76ers met again on Jan. 28, with Bronny James finishing zero points on 0-for-5 shooting in a 118-104 Sixers win, though, George did not play in that contest.

George and the 76ers dropped to 20-34 and saw their losing streak extend to five games after the Nets game. Bronny James and the Lakers, meanwhile, enter the NBA All-Star break with a 32-20 record.