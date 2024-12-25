The NBA decided to get creative on Christmas Day and went with a Dunk the Halls broadcast that is the animated version of the San Antonio and New York Knicks game. Cartoon characters such as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and others are involved in the broadcast, which makes it a fun watch for kids and others who want to spice up their Christmas Day.

Luckily for the NBA, fans are loving the broadcast and seeing some of their favorite players animated.

“Enjoying watching Stephon Castle vs Donald Duck on ESPN2,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is the crossover we didn’t know we needed,” another user said.

“This is Karl-Anthony Goofy,” another user said, responding to the video of Goofy dunking.

If this is a success, it wouldn't be a surprise if the NBA decides to do this more often during the holidays.

Spurs players excited to play on NBA Christmas Day

Ahead of their game against the Knicks, a few of the Spurs players shared their excitement for being able to have the opportunity to play on Christmas.

“It's a dream come true for me to play on Christmas Day,” Tre Jones said. “I remember as a kid growing up, that was something that we did. We'd open presents in the morning and then we'd turn on the first Christmas game and have it running all day.

“My family will be out there in New York, my mom will be out there as well. Just to be able to be all in New York for Christmas and to be able to be playing on Christmas Day is definitely just a dream come true.”

Players such as Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have played on Christmas before, and are sharing with the younger players on the team to take in the moment.

“It's huge,” Barnes said. “You want to play, right. You want to play in the playoffs, you want to play on marquee game days, things like that. So, to be able to play on Christmas, especially to be able to play in the Garden is a special experience.”

“I tell the guys on the team it's something you can't take for granted,” Paul said. “There's only five games on Christmas Day. I've never played in New York on Christmas Day so I think it'll be a lot of fun for the team to get that experience.”