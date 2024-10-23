Glen “Big Baby” Davis, former NBA player and Boston Celtics champion, posted a farewell message to his fans on Instagram Tuesday, coinciding with the NBA's opening day, as he prepared to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence. Davis, 37, was sentenced earlier this year for his involvement in a scheme that defrauded the NBA's Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, leading to his incarceration.

In the video, Davis appeared surprisingly upbeat, smiling broadly and flashing a peace sign to the camera despite the gravity of his impending prison sentence. Speaking directly to his followers, he maintained a positive attitude as he explained that he was on his way to FPC Duluth, a federal prison in Minnesota, where he would begin serving his 40-month sentence. Despite the serious circumstances, Davis showed no signs of distress, adding a sense of calmness to his farewell message.

Expand Tweet

“Love you all,” Glen Davis said in his farewell message. “Love y'all. Y'all be good!”

Glen Davis posts goodbye video after involvement in NBA's health care fraud scheme

Davis' cheerful demeanor in the video was unexpected, given the seriousness of his impending prison term. His 40-month sentence stems from a widespread health care fraud scheme that saw him and several other former NBA players submit false invoices for medical and dental services that were never performed, collecting substantial reimbursements from the NBA's health plan.

The investigation, which culminated in Davis' sentencing earlier this year, revealed a systematic defrauding of the NBA's benefits program, leading to charges against multiple individuals. Davis was a key figure in the scheme, which damaged his reputation after years of remaining largely out of the public eye following his NBA career.

Best known for his role in helping the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA championship, Glen Davis had become a fan favorite for his hustle and physical style of play. His return to the spotlight due to his legal troubles has been met with disappointment, as he now faces a significant chapter of his life behind bars.