The Isaiah Thomas saga across the National Basketball Association has gone on for several years with many fans taking the side of the diminutive point guard in his quest to stick on an NBA roster.

Thomas played for the Phoenix Suns last season and made an impression on fans during the Suns' late season playoff run. Now, Thomas is once again taking to social media for a chance to update fans on his status. He brought a tremendous amount of attention to himself with a wicked alley oop dunk that is going viral.

“Gotta end the workout with a bang,” Thomas posted on Tuesday with a pair of googly eyes emoji.

Thomas said he wants to play one or two more years and has been talking with some teams this offseason about where he will land next. His resume is certainly impressive, dating back to his days with the Boston Celtics during which he lit up the court as a dynamic scorer and distributor who happens to stand just five feet, nine inches tall and can do things other players his size or even taller players cannot on the basketball court.

Isaiah Thomas' update came amid a flurry of off-court comments by NBA dignitaries including ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers, who revealed why he left the Dubs last offseason. Thomas' former Phoenix Suns teammate, Kevin Durant, was criticized by NBA legend Charles Barkley for his alleged lack of leadership skills.

Thomas' last hurrah in the NBA imminent?

Thomas' video shows that he is still plenty athletic enough to thrive in the NBA if given the opportunity. He has become a cult hero over the last few years among diehard NBA hoops heads who know what a sensational player he can be once he gets a head of steam and the support of his coaching staff and front office depending on which team he plays for in the league.

Many fans did not know that Thomas possesses the type of leaping ability he showed in the viral video, but it's just one more feather in his cap as he searches for an NBA opportunity.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas has plenty of options if he doesn't make an NBA roster this year. He likely won't be welcomed back to Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns but he does have a lot of potential still untapped.

He can wait til mid-season or late season to try and catch on. He can take the Patrick Beverely route and catch on overseas, likely becoming a legendary player in the process with tons of fanfare. Much like Patrick Beverley, Isaiah Thomas is a well known player among NBA fans whom people love to follow regardless of what team he's playing for (or where he is working out).

Or, Isaiah Thomas can always go the podcast route and focus on becoming a media personality, adding his two cents to the NBA goings-on with plenty of clout behind his name. Thomas is a true fighter, and that's why NBA fans respect him so much. He has a dream and he's willing to fight for it, which should make his saga an intriguing one to follow this season and beyond, regardless of where he ends up.